Fire at Baburhat-Sekherchar market doused after over 7 hours

A massive fire that broke out in Baburhat-Sekherchar market, widely known as a wholesale market of clothes, in Sadar upazila of Narsingdi was doused after nearly 7 and a half hours this morning.The fire was doused around 6:10 am, said Ershad Hossain, duty officer of Fire Service and Civil Defence.Locals said that the blaze erupted from an electric short-circuit in one of the lanes of the wholesale market around 11 pm and spread to other lanes instantly.Tanha bin Zaman, station officer (media cell) of Fire Service and Civil Defence (FSCD) headquarters in Dhaka, said one firefighting unit first rushed to the spot around 11:25 pm. �UNB