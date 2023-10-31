Physician stabbed to death in Rajshahi

RAJSHAHI, Oct 30: A physician was stabbed to death by miscreants in Bornali Mor area of Rajshahi city early on Monday.The deceased was identified as Dr Golam Kazem Ali, sex and dermatology specialist of Rajshahi Medical College Hospital. He was from Chapainawabganj district.Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Boalia Police Station, Suhrawardy, said that Dr Ali was returning home after seeing patients at his chamber in Lakshmipur area in the city on Sunday night.Around 11:45 pm, when Dr Ali reached Bornali Mor area, a group of miscreants stabbed him indiscriminately with sharp weapons, leaving him seriously injured.Locals rescued him and took him to the emergency department of Rajshahi Medical College Hospital.Later, he was transferred to the ICU where he died while undergoing treatment around 1 am, added the OC.Efforts are on to arrest the attackers, said the officer. �UNB