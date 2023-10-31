Video
No dialogue with terror party BNP: Hasan

Published : Tuesday, 31 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 96

Information and Broadcasting Minister and Awami League Joint General Secretary Dr Hasan Mahmud on Monday ruled out any dialogue with BNP, terming it a terrorist party.
"There is no question of dialogue with BNP as it has turned into a terrorist party under the Tarique Rahman's control," he told journalists at her ministry office.
"BNP is no more a political party. It is now a terrorist party. A party which clashed with the very existence of the state through attacking the residence of the Chief Justice (CJ), burning down ambulances and killing police, can never be a political party. BNP has turned into a terrorist organization," he said.
The minister said while replying to a query of reporters after unwrapping the cover of the seventh part a book named 'Sangbadpothre Bangabandhu' published by Press Institute Bangladesh (PIB) at his ministry's office at secretariat here.
PIB director general Zafar Wazed and other officials of the institute were present in the function.
Dr Hasan said Awami League (AL) as a political party can hold dialogue with anybody. However, discussion could be held with the parties which believe in democratic norms and respect the country's constitution, legal and judicial systems, he said.
But, he said, BNP has returned to the fury of terror like 2013, 2014 and 2015 to make success their Saturday's rally. They burnt down public transports when a bus helper died in Demra area in the city, he said.
The information minister said AL has organized a peace rally on October 28 where about two lakh people gathered. AL supporters have shown their utmost patience despite all provocations of BNP, he said adding BNP attacked a peace rally in Lalmonirhat, killing a Sramik League worker.
Pointing out the death of a youth at city's Mohammadpur area yesterday the minister said he died felling from rooftop while jumping from one building to another as he was fleeing after being chased by crowd following setting fire on a bus.
Replying to another query over three-day blockade called by BNP from Tuesday, Hasan Mahmud said they called the blockade to spread their anarchy across the country. Their main intention is to carry out attack and violence, he said, adding the common people will take proper step against them.    �BSS




