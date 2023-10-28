The two Asian powers, India and China, are trying to face each other again and again to engage in conflict. They are trying to dispute by bringing forward their own unresolved issues. However, these two neighbours are moving forward with good and friendly relations than ever before. For this reason, separating Punjab from India as Khalistan and China's Tibet, Uighurs, Taiwan and other issues are being brought forward in the name of independence, not from outside, but from withinThe first two stanzas of poet Shankh Ghosh's poem 'Shut Up, Be Soundless', 'Why do you talk so much? Shut up and be silent', the United States once ruled the whole world with such authoritarian behavior. But now that season of fear is coming to an end. Courage has begun to bloom in the fountain of fear. New economic and military power in the vehicle of friendship provided that courage. Although there are trade-interests as well. But there is some power in this, which is now at least the opportunity for negotiation, has been created. Some fields have been created as alternatives.Even twenty years ago, the whole world would have been forced to follow the behest of the United States and its allies. After World War II, the United States held the world's largest gold reserves and, in return, created the dollar as an international currency. Institutions such as human rights organizations, NGOs, World Bank, United Nations, IMF are established to take a blank check of their reporting. Through them, wherever their own commercial interests have been undermined, they have 'discarded' the government and re-introduced their own interests by making the state power questionable and unacceptable. Conceptually it has been legitimized by the global forum United Nations.Because of that biased refereeing, the United Nations is in a frenzy today. The five UN veto powers UK, US, China, Russia and France are now split into two. On the one hand, the United States, the United Kingdom, France, on the other hand, Russia and China. Although the numbers are three-two, the economic, political and military capabilities of China and Russia are growing more than the other three. In addition, in the last ten years, they have avoided the United Nations and are more inclined to form separate commercial and military alliances with regional powers. Which points to a future world without the United Nations.India, Russia, China as emerging powers have already introduced the world to the new system with culture, economy, military and manpower. From the monotony of practicing lawlessness or eccentric behaviour, it is quickly becoming accepted in the world as a business friend. Which is advancing partnership politics and stability. Moreover, the world is also enjoying the competition to create their regional market. Unable to cope with their low-cost labour, raw materials and product prices, the West, including America, has come up with the old game of sanctions. The aim is to disrupt their supply chain. Together, these three powers are trying to open war fronts along their disputed borders. So that their economic progress is wasted in war.While the West relies on flimsy logic, the East rests on faith. There are various social feelings including religious feelings, customs, caste differences. It can be said that these feelings will be the target of the future. Because, they have anthropological and social studies about this region. They know that hurting feelings here is a waste of mutual resources and energy.On that basis, the two Asian powers, India and China, are trying to face each other again and again to engage in conflict. They are trying to dispute by bringing forward their own unresolved issues. However, these two neighbours are moving forward with good and friendly relations than ever before. For this reason, separating Punjab from India as Khalistan and China's Tibet, Uighurs, Taiwan and other issues are being brought forward in the name of independence, not from outside, but from within. The main goal now is to open two war fronts in both countries to stop China and India. Because doing so would force both countries to withdraw from their commercial, social, military investment and progress. Moreover, if this is done, Russia will also lose China and India, two of its energy exporters. That is, the global multi-polarization field will collapse completely.Western powers have realized that the economic flows of India, China and Russia are gradually turning into political flows. Because, they have also started a cultural flow in the countries with which they trade. For example, a full-length weekly paper called Huasang in Chinese is being published in Pakistan. It means 'flower business' in Chinese. Entrepreneurs think that the number of "Huasang" will increase 10 times starting with 5000 copies. On the other hand, India has created an invisible atmosphere in the world including Bangladesh, Nepal, Bhutan with its cinema and music industry. which further streamlines trade flows.The move of these two Asian powers is naturally a source of alarm for Western businessmen and politicians. For this reason, they are directly targeting their neighbouring countries after failing as per the previous practice. This time their target in Asia is Bangladesh. Because, the geographical position of this country is excellent to overcome China and India. Bangladesh is surrounded on three sides by India. On the other hand, the border of Myanmar is very close to the Bangladesh border with China. That is, it will be possible to bring both to the bug.The West may want to exploit the radical elements of sectarianism and Taliban ideology within Bangladesh. That possibility could become even stronger in the wake of the national elections there. Bangladesh itself is moving forward with political and economic stability. Therefore, the two neighbouring countries India and China also have the responsibility to cooperate so that no one can destroy the economic continuity of that country. Because, the main purpose of breaking the political and economic continuity of Bangladesh will be to monitor India and China.China has borders with North Korea, Mongolia, Russia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Afghanistan, Pakistan, India, Nepal, Bhutan, Myanmar, Laos, Vietnam. On the other hand, China, Pakistan, Myanmar, Nepal, Bhutan, Bangladesh border with India. Therefore, if a new border crisis can be opened in a cooperative country like Bangladesh with the support of others outside the familiar borders, then it will be a problem for the whole of Asia.Bangladesh's foreign policy is not enmity with anyone but friendship with all. Accordingly, as a newly emerging power in Asia, Bangladesh also wants to move forward with regional and global trade relations with everyone. Neighbours and distant countries should respect that foreign policy and proceed. Stop being considered a proxy area to monitor anyone. In this case, the entire Asia including the neighbours should keep this in mind. If this country slips for any reason, the burden will be on the shoulders of others.Also, a separate currency system can be thought of for a large region like Asia, away from the competition of global trade allies to universalize their currencies. So as not to put pressure on anyone. Because, developing countries have to balance their currency, dollar, yuan, rupee, ruble at the same time. Matters should be kept under the watchful eye of the rising powers. Remember, if you can't create a tolerant position, leave the dream of a balanced world and go back to the practice of being silent.The writer is Activist, Bangladesh Awami league