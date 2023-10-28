Adaptation clinic: A pathway to change local food security

The diverse and productive agriculture of Bangladesh has driven the economic development of the country by contributing directly to food security and the reduction of poverty. As the nation's food security depends majorly on agriculture, the growth of this industry is a direct reflection of the growth of our nation.Unfortunately, the amount of agricultural land is declining each year due to various climatic events and anthropogenic activities, thanks to its low-lying topography and rising population. As of 2021, the country has 4,52,000 hectares of fallow land.Apart from the inadequate funding on research and capacity building, the agriculture industry deals with serious climate change consequences such as frequent and intensified disasters, extreme temperature, erratic rainfall, and seasonal variation impeding its growth and progress among which the key ones are the gradual loss of arable land, deteriorating soil fertility, declining water availability, and salinization. All these directly pose a threat to the food security of the country as over 52 million individuals in Bangladesh are currently experiencing different levels of food insecurity according to a recent report by the United Nations. Among them, about 18.7 million people are facing the most severe form of food insecurity.The UN World Food Program (WFP) illustrates that approximately 25% of the population in Bangladesh remains food-insecure and most of them are living in districts with high recurrence of climatic disasters. The situation will exacerbate as warming effects are increasing. The combination of inevitable climate change and an already-vulnerable agricultural system is a "perfect storm" that threatens farmer's livelihoods and our food supply.To add fuel to the fire, more than 10% of food is lost or wasted in post-harvest operations. The situation was aggravated by the structural scarcity of storage facilities,consequent risk of harvest spoilage, alongside exceptional shortage in agricultural workforce. Most importantly, however, climatic extremes like erratic rainfall, intense and frequent flood, and associated socio-economic factors cause significant post-harvest crop loss in Bangladesh.A sustainable solution to food insecurity, therefore, relies heavily on the preservation of existing food production.The silver lining, however, is the science-based farming strategies, and context-specific farming strategies, that can buffer farmers from climate catastrophe and help make their practices more resilient and sustainable for the long term. Hence, it is absolutely important to ensure that no land remains fallow by promoting year-round agriculture keeping in mind to impose minimal impact on the environment. This should be blended with the farmers' capacity building, including strengthening their physical and mental health to adapt to the extreme and slow onset climatic shocks.Not only that, but ensuring access to the right information is also crucial for farmers. Information about weather advisory, pest management, and new seeds and how to get them should be conveyed to them in a user-friendly platform. Ultimately, the aim of achieving food security bottles is to ensure holistic support to farmers.This worked as a driving factor behind the establishment of 'Adaptation Clinic', an initiative of BRAC's Climate Change Programme. It is a one-stop service center for the farmers of climate-vulnerable areas that provides holistic services including advisory support, Agri-inputs support (seed, fertilizer, machineries, etc.), weather and climate-based information, market linkages and capacity building with a Climate Change Adaptation lens. Food security is one of the key pillars of Adaptation Clinic along with social empowerment.Additionally, the categorical support includes introducing high-value, nutritious and stress-tolerant varieties, promoting year-round agriculture, pre- and post-harvest technology support, technical support for pest attack and disease infestation, year-round capacity building program for the farmers on crop production technology, market linkage. At the same time, these clinics are conducting various training sessions on trending issues such as ICT, food processing, post-harvest and shelf-life management, agro storage and so on.Moreover, the clinic has ICT access to government agencies to disseminate early weather forecasting among the beneficiaries through tools like digital display boards and social media networks. Most importantly, the overall approach of this service model is to facilitate relevant, context specific, and feasible agriculture solutions with a Climate Change Adaptation lens at the community level with the aim of ensuring local food security.So far, Adaptation clinics have been created across the country, particularly at climatic hotspots such as Satkhira, Jashore, Patuakhali, Jamalpur, Naogaon, and so on. Since its establishment in 2021, this service center has served more than 10,000 climate-vulnerable households in Bangladesh's Patuakhali and Jamalpur districts through climate-adaptive agriculture techniques, input material inclusion, capacity-building training, and financial inclusion. Many families with support from the clinic have realized their potential and now benefitting from year-round resilient agricultural practices. This is also encouraging the neighboring farmers to practice climate adaptive farming.The clinic also has 'Mobile Adaptation Clinic' service that provides proper agricultural advisory support according to the identified problems at the farmer's doorstep. The Mobile Adaptation Clinic has received an overwhelming response from farmers in project areas as it provides instant support in the field.By and large, Adaptation Clinic aligns perfectly with SDGs 2 (Zero Hunger), 12 (Responsible Consumption and Production), and 13 (Climate Action) of ending poverty, ensuring sustainable consumption, and taking climate action. The aim is to support the government's attempt to tackle climate meltdown alongside creating a pathway to change local food security.Dilshad Jahan is a Specialist, Advocacy and Knowledge Development, Climate Change Programme at BRAC and Rafid Mahmud Khan is a Deputy Manager, Climate Change Programme at BRAC