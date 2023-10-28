Tackling discrimination in Bangladesh’s education system

Discrimination is a pervasive issue that affects people worldwide, including in our own country. We, to some extent, are a part of this problem, and it has been prevalent throughout history and across various civilizations. Discrimination plays a significant role in our lives, much like how blood circulation is essential for the functioning of an animal's body. It has a great role in our education sector too.If I talk about one specific aspect, just see the public and private university discrimination. The students from public universities have a very good image value, but those from private universities do not have that much. Though I it is sensible that private universities often enjoy superior facilities, experienced faculty, and greater access to opportunities for academic growth, their peers in public universities contend with overcrowded classrooms and limited resources.It doesn't end with student disparities; it extends into faculty as well. It is very common that faculty members at private universities typically enjoy higher salaries, better research opportunities, and professional development. Even though they have a very high profile, discrimination against public university faculties is huge.Importantly, when it comes to the matter of reputation, persistent discrimination at public universities has terrible consequences. Why it perpetuates inequality, not only in education but also in access to better job opportunities and career advancement. It has a big impact as it shows offense and division among students and hampers the nation's progress by wasting the talents and potential of countless young minds. As a result, legal measures are crucial.Just glimpse an analysis!According to latest UGC report, the average expenditure per student in public universities in Bangladesh was 160,000 taka. Notably, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Maritime University had the highest per student expenditure at 467,788 taka; In contrast, private university students had an average per student expenditure of 81,182 taka, with all entirely borne by students' guardians.A Dhaka University student paid 3,825 taka per semester for tuition and hall fees, with a monthly expense of 916 taka and an annual cost of 10,992 taka. Whereas A civil engineering student at Stamford University paid 6,90,000 taka for their course, along with a 20,000 taka admission fee and 4,500 taka per semester. Additional expenses included books, photocopies, and transportation. Their monthly course fee was 14,375 taka, totaling 1,72,500 taka annually, covered by their family. Even, Technical education in Bangladesh still faces challenges in terms of social status and job opportunities.This is a significant factor that drives many students to enroll in private universities, often at the financial sacrifice of their parents. It's worth noting that some private universities are providing a level of education that can be considered "world-class," and this has direct and indirect positive effects on the country's economy.It's crucial to recognize and support these private universities that are contributing to the educational and economic advancement of the country. Nevertheless, it is quite common for students at public universities to hold the perception that private university students lack intelligence due to their own biased views!If we see, in our Constitution, Article 27 explicitly prohibits discrimination in access to public places and services, including education. The government must enforce these constitutional rights and take decisive action against institutions and faculties that engage in discriminatory practices.Let's talk about some logical aspects.When we examine some of the world's leading universities, such as Harvard, Oxford, Cambridge, they predominantly fall under the category of private institutions. Additionally, when students aspire to study abroad, there is often a preference for candidates from private universities of our country. Even, within our own country, it is visible that private universities have earned spots on the global rankings of top educational institutions. Nevertheless, over the past few years, private university students have demonstrated exceptional performance in various government examinations.This is not meaning of our public universities are not doing that well. Off course, they have those capacities that do not need to be proven new. But the harsh difference in the profiles of private university and public university students, including teacher, is readily apparent.Mainly, the discrimination arises because the process of gaining admission to universities in Bangladesh, especially for Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) graduates, can be highly competitive due to the limited number of available seats. However, it's essential to recognize that the sheer volume of students seeking admission does not diminish the educational excellence of those who do not secure a spot at public universities.Even, this is not limited to students who are graduated to private university rather It is noticeable that, when someone from a private university is mentioned through media, their name is often followed by a designation such as "private university teacher or student" without emphasizing the university's name. However, when someone is affiliated with a public university, their university's prestigious name is typically highlighted alongside their introduction. This distinction in presentation can contribute to perceptions of prestige and reputation associated with these institutions.Many students who do not get into public universities in Bangladesh are exceptionally well-qualified and possess strong educational backgrounds. In fact, it's worth highlighting that numerous Bangladeshi students from private universities have demonstrated remarkable academic excellence and have secured admission to prestigious international institutions like Oxford, Cambridge with full-funded scholarships. Many of them are employees of reputed world-class companies often secure jobs through there excellence like Google, Microsoft, or others.We have to keep it mind that, discrimination among students or teacher stains the nation's education system and holds back its development. So we have to keep it mind that, this is not merely about upholding constitutional values; it's an investment in our nation's future prosperity and unity. So, it's worth considering that, unlike in our country, many parts of the world do not have such distinctions and discriminations in their educational systems.Let us stand united in breaking down these barriers and unlocking the full potential of Bangladesh's youth. The time for change is now.The writer is a Law graduate, North South University