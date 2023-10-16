Video
Home Countryside

Two die from snakebites in Rajshahi, Jhalakati

Published : Monday, 16 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 83
Our Correspondents

Two people including a woman died from snakebites in separate incidents in two districts- Rajshahi and Jhalakati, in four days.
BAGHA, RAJSHAHI: A man died after being bitten by a snake in Bagha Upazila of the district on Thursday.
The deceased was identified as Didar Hossain, 60, hailed from Kalidaskhali Ambaganchar area under Chakrajapur Union of the upazila.
It was known that a poisonous snake bit his leg while he was sleeping at night, which left him injured. In the morning, he was taken to a local snake charmer.
Later on, he died on the way to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital at around            12 pm.
JHALAKATI: A woman died after being bitten by a snake in Kathalia Upazila of the district on Monday morning.
Deceased Razia Begum, 45, was a resident of Cenchari Village under Rampur Union in the upazila.
According the deceased's family sources, Razia Begum, mother of four children, got down from her bed after prayers and tried to get shoes with her feet in the morning. At that time, a poisonous snake bit her leg, which left her critically injured.
Later on, she was taken to Bhandaria Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared the woman dead.




