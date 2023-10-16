World White Cane Safety Day observed in districts

The World White Cane Safety Day-2023 was observed on Sunday across the country with the slogan of 'Holding the white cane, we will build Smart Bangladesh.'To mark the Day, different programmes were organized in districts including Joypurhat, Narayanganj, Narail, Panchagarh and Rangamati.JOYPURHAT: On this occasion, different programmes were organized in the district.The district administration and District Department of Social Services arranged a discussion meeting in the conference room of the deputy commissioner's (DC) office in the town.Acting DC Mohiuddin Jahangir presided over the meeting.Additional DC (ADC) (General) Anwar Parvez, Supervisor of Joypurhat District Adhunik Sadar Hospital Dr Sarder Rashed Mobarak Juwel, Deputy Director (DD) of District Social Services Department Imam Hashim and Journalist Shahjahan Siraj, among others, were also present at the programme.Besides, white canes were distributed among six visually-impaired people at that time.NARAYANGANJ: To mark the Day, different programmes were organized in the district.A rally was brought out from the DC office premises in the morning, and it ended at the same place after parading the main streets of the city.After the rally, a discussion meeting was held in the DC office conference.Narayanganj DC Md Mahmudul Haque was present as the chief guest while District Social Services Department DD Md Asaduzzaman Sarder presided over the meeting.District Civil Surgeon Dr Abul Fazal Muhammad Mushiur Rahman, ADC (General) Md Sakib Al Rabbi, District Information Officer Md Quamruzzaman, Assistant Director of District Social Services Office Mohammad Solaiman Hossain, and Social Services Officer Hamidullah Mia, among others, were also present there.Besides, wheelchairs were distributed among 28 physically-disabled people and white canes among 20 visually-impaired ones at the programme.NARAIL: In this connection, different programmes were organized in the district.A discussion meeting was held on the DC office premises in the town in the morning.DD of Local Government Department Julia Sukaina was present as the chief guest while District Social Services Department DD Ratan Kumar Halder presided over the programme.ADC Swashati Shill, various government officials, NGO activists and representatives of the society also took part in it.Later on, wheelchairs were provided to five physically-disabled people and smart white canes to three visually-impaired ones there.PANCHAGARH: On the occasion of the Day, the district administration and District Social Services office jointly organized different programmes in the town.A colourful rally was brought out from the DC office premises in the morning, and it ended at the same place after parading the main roads of the town.After the rally, DD of Local Government Department Md Azad Jahan distributed smart white canes among some visually-impaired people.Later on, a discussion meeting was held in the DC office conference room in the town.Local Government DD Md Azad Jahan presided over the meeting.In his speech, he said, the Day is observed on October 15 every year to create awareness to help visually-impaired people carrying white canes to walk safely. This Day is celebrated in Bangladesh like many other countries of the world. This year's the theme of the Day in the country is 'Holding the white cane, we will build Smart Bangladesh.' Visually-impaired people use crutches for walking, so that sighted people can assist them in walking. White cane is used as a symbol of enabling safe movement on roads and other places. But most of the country's roads and pavements are not suitable for movement with these sticks. Blind people are not getting 100% benefit from it. Those who cannot see with their eyes, white sticks are their eyes."But we need to increase training on the techniques of using the white cane. Use of poles on city walkways, open manholes, four-way streets, Braille guides, urban infrastructure, roads and sidewalks should be visually-friendly. In addition to digital white sticks, durable and high-quality conventional white sticks should be made in the country. The smart white wand will inform visually-impaired people about the obstacles they face from head to toe. The depth of the hole that will be more or less will also be known. If the human detector button is turned on, the security issue will also be signalled," the Local Government DD added.District Social Services Department DD Aniruddha Kumar Roy gave a welcome speech at the meeting.Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Md Amirullah, Sadar Upazila Parishad Chairman Amirul Islam, Sadar Upazila Nirbahi Officer Md Zakir Hossain, District Information Officer Hyder Ali, Town Social Service Officer Waliul Haque, Disability Centre Doctor Deepak Kumar Roy, Freedom Fighter Alauddin Pradhan, Aktarun Nahar Saki, Executive and Director of Desh Unnayan Sangtha Md Zahirul Islam, among others, also spoke on the occasion.RANGAMATI: To mark the Day, different programmes were organized in the district.A discussion meeting was held in the DC office conference room in the town in the morning.Rangamati DC Mohammad Mosharraf Hossain Khan attended the meeting as the chief guest.ADC (Education and ICT) Nasrin Sultana, ASP (Sadar Circle) Md Jahidul Islam, DD of District Social Services Department Omar Faruq, its Additional Director Rupna Chakma, District Rover Scout Secretary Nurul Absar, and Autism Affairs Officer Omar Chan Chakma, among others, were also present at the programme.Later on, wheelchairs were given to 13 physically-disabled people and white canes to 10 visually-impaired ones.Earlier, a rally was brought out from the DC office premises in the morning, and it ended at the same venue after parading the main streets of the town.