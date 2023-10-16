Video
Monday, 16 October, 2023, 4:06 PM
Home Countryside

Preparations complete for smooth celebration of Durga Puja

Published : Monday, 16 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 82
Our Correspondent

KHULNA, Oct 15: All preparations have been completed to peacefully celebrate Durga Puja, one of the largest religious festivals of the Hindu community, in the city, which is scheduled to begin on October 20.
Artisans, locally known as pauls, are working round the clock in giving last touch to the idols of the goddess Durga.
General Secretary of city unit of Puja Udjapon Parisad Prashanta Kumar Kundu said,  1,036 puja mandaps have been set up in the Metropolitan city and in all nine upazilas of the district.
A total of 135 puja mandaps have been set up in the metropolitan city while 901 mandaps were set up in all nine upazilas of the district, he added. About 500 idol-makers are engaged in making idols in the region.
Last year, there were 1,011 puja mandaps.
Hindu community members and people from all walks of life are already crowding around the temples and puja mandaps.
 Ram Prasad, an idol maker of Dharmasava Puja Mandap in the city, said, this year, the pauls (idol-makers) will earn more money than last year's.
"We received about Tk 6,500 to Tk 7,500 in the last year for each idol. But we are taking about Tk 8,000 to Tk 9000 this year," he added.
He further said, the cost of raw materials including earth, rope, straw, bamboo and jute needed for idol making has increased.
Ram Prasad has been running this profession  after the death of his father. He has completed 96 per cent of his work and expects to finish it in time.
Ranjeet Kumar Ghosh, a devotee, who supervises Dharmasava Puja Mandap in the city, said, the preparation cost of the  Durga Puja has raised due to high prices of raw materials and increased charge of idol-makers, Purohits and Dhakis.
Proshanta Kundu, general secretary of the City Unit of Puja Udjapon Parisad, said, at least, 96 per cent idol making works have already been completed in both the city and the district.
Khulna Metropolitan Police (KMP) and Khulna District police authorities have already taken adequate security measures for smooth celebration of the Durga Puja.



