3 murdered in Laxmipur, Madaripur, Chattogram

Three men were murdered in separate incidents in three districts- Laxmipur, Madaripur and Chattogram, in three days.LAXMIPUR: An auto-rickshaw driver was killed by miscreants in Sadar Upazila of the district on Thursday night.His body was recovered from a betel nut orchard in the upazila on Friday.The deceased was identified as Shah Alam Shopon, 45, son of late Shajahan, a resident of Abirnagar Village under the upazila, confirmed Shipon Barua, officer-in-charge (OC) of Raipur Police Station (PS).According to the deceased's family members, Shopon went out of his house on Thursday evening, but did not return home. They tried to reach him on mobile phone but could not contact him as his phone was found switched off.On Friday morning, police recovered the body from a betel nut orchard under Bamoni Union of the upazila and later, his family members identified him, said the OC.Initially, it is believed that Shopon was stabbed and strangled sometime in the night. Later on, the miscreants left his body in the betel nut orchard and took his auto-rickshaw, said the police official.The body was sent to Laxmipur Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy and efforts are going on to arrest those involved in the killing, the OC added.MADARIPUR: A man was hacked to death allegedly by his younger brother in Kalkini Upazila of the district on Thursday.Deceased Shofiqul Islam Sailu, 35, was the son of Saidul Akon, a resident of Pashchim Shahebrampur Village in the upazila.Quoting the deceased's family members and locals, Shahebrampur Union Parishad (UP) Chairman Mahbubur Rahim Murad said Saim Akon allegedly hacked his elder brother to death with a sharp sickle near Hamed Khan Haat in the afternoon for forbidding him to consume drugs.On information, police rushed to the scene and recovered the body, the UP chairman added.CHATTOGRAM: A young man was allegedly killed and thrown into the Karnaphuli River in the district on charge of stealing goods from a cargo lighter vessel early Tuesday.The deceased was identified as Fazlul Karim Shakil, 23, son of Sirajul Islam, a resident of Shahed D Nagar area of Zorarganj Under Mirsarai Upazila.Shakil's brother-in-law Md Belayet said, "We came to know that the security personnel tortured Shakil and threw him from the vessel into the river at around 1:30 am."A team of naval police recovered his body from S Alam Jetty under the Kalarpole Bridge of the Karnaphuli River at around 10 am, he said.Naval Police OC Akram Hossain said that the body of the young man was recovered from the river in the morning and sent it to Chattogram Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.