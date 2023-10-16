Thrust on handwashing regularly to prevent diseases

Global Handwashing Day-2023 was observed on Sunday across the country and the globe with a call to prevent diseases and save lives.This year's theme of the Day is - 'Clean Hands Are Within Reach.'To mark the Day, different programmes were organized in districts including Bogura, Gaibandha and Panchagarh.BOGURA: On this occasion, different programmes were organized in the district.A rally was brought out from the Bottala on the deputy commissioner's (DC) office premises at around 9:30 am, and it ended at the same place after parading the main streets of the town.Later on, a discussion meeting was held there.Bogura Additional DC (ADC) Mohammad Al Maruf was present as the chief guest while Executive Engineer of Department of Public Health Engineering (DPHE) Golam Kibria presided over the meeting.Deputy Director (DD) of Local Government Department Masum Ali Beg, District Civil Surgeon Mohammad Shafiul Azam and Sadar Upazila Parishad Chairman Abu Sufian Safique, among others, also spoke at the programme.The speakers urged all to wash their hands regularly to kill the bacteria that are the cause of various diseases.Besides, a handwashing event was also arranged there with the participations of school students.GAIBANDHA: To mark the Day, the district administration and District DPHE jointly organized different the programmes in the town.In the morning around 10 am, a post rally discussion meeting was held in the DC office conference room in the town with Executive Engineer of DPHE Shayhan Ali in the chair.ADC (General) Abdul AWal attended the meeting and addressed it as the chief guest on behalf of DC Kazi Nahid Rasul.The meeting was also addressed, among others, by Nezarat Deputy Collector Md Jewel Mia, Sub-Engineer of DPHE Rakibul Islam, representative of Friendship Shakil Ahmed, representative of SKS Foundation Ashraful Alam, and representative of District Unit Bangladesh Red Crescent Society Amal Kumar Pramanik.DPHE Executive Engineer Shayhan Ali, in his speech, said Global Handwashing Day is observed on October 15 every year to raise awareness about the importance of handwashing with soap as a way to prevent disease and save lives. Handwashing is one of the most effective ways to prevent the spread of germs including the germs that cause Covid-19, cholera, diarrhoea and pneumonia.Handwashing with soap and water is an easy and effective way to prevent diseases and save lives as well, he also said.After using the toilet or before eating washing hands can dramatically reduce the risk of diarrhoea and pneumonia, which can cause serious illness and death, he continued.In this context, he emphasised the need for creating awareness among all, particularly the children about the importance of hand washing in a bid to prevent communicable diseases.Earlier, the executive engineer discussed the right methods of hand washing elaborately and practically showed it which is enjoyed by the participants with curiosity.ADC (General) Abdul Awal in his speech urged the concerned to popularise the handwashing activities among the people to build a communicable disease free society.Earlier, a grand rally was brought out from the DC office premises, and it ended at the same venue after parading the main roads of the district town.A large number of people including teachers, students, scouts leaders, district and upazila level officials also took part in the programmes.PANCHAGARH: In this connection, different programmes were organized in the district.The programmes included bringing out a rally, arranging handwashing exhibition and holding discussion meeting.These programmes were jointly organized by the district administration and District DPHE.A colourful rally was brought out from the DC office premises in the morning, and it ended at the same place after parading the main streets of the town.The students were taught the art of hand washing there.Earlier, the Day was inaugurated by the DD of Local Government Department Md Azad Jahan by blowing colourful balloons.Later on, a discussion meeting was held in the DC office conference room in the town with Local Government Department DD Md Azad Jahan in the chair.Md Azad Jahan in his speech said most of the disease germs enter the body through hands and make the body sick. So everyone should come from outside and wash their hands and feet well and stay clean. Besides, hands should be washed well before eating. He urged the students to know the technique of hand washing to stay healthy and follow the rules.Executive Engineer of Panchagarh DBHE Minhajur Rahman delivered the welcome speech at the meeting.He highlighted the significance of the Day, saying that hand washing programme is being conducted with students in all the educational institutions of the district.Additional Superintendent of Police in Panchagarh Md Amirullah, Sadar Upazila Parishad Chairman Amirul Islam, Sadar Upazila Nirbahi Officer Zakir Hossain, District Information Officer Haider Ali, Freedom Fighter Alauddin Pradhan, Executive Director of Praspar Aktarun Nahar Saki, and Executive Director of Desh Unnayan Sanghta Md Zahirul Islam, among others, also spoke on the occasion.