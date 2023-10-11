Nat’l debate fest begins tomorrow at JU







Jahangirnagar University Debate Organisation (JUDO) in collaboration with Beacon Pharmaceuticals PLC will organize the festival with the slogan 'Shobdobane Sajao Tomar Cintaroner Shlok' while a total of 104 teams across the country will participate in the school, college and university category.



Convener of the festival and also the President of JUDO Nur Hossain Bindu disclosed the information in a press conference held at the common room of the JU Teacher-Student Centre on Tuesday afternoon.

Addressing the press conference, Bindu said, "This year, Inter-school, inter-university and inter-college debate competitions will be held on October 12, 13 and 14, respectively."



"The final round of each category and the prize giving ceremony of the festival will be held at Selim Al Deen Muktamanch of the university on October 15 while JU Vice-Chancellor Prof Nurul Alam will be expected as the Chief Guest," he added.



