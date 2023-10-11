2 Rohingyas shot dead in Ukhiya







COX'S BAZAR, Oct 9: Two Rohingya men were shot to death by miscreants over establishing supremacy at two separate refugee camps under Ukhiya upazila in Cox's Bazar district early on Monday.The deceased are identified as Sakibul Hasan alias Sanaullah, 27, son of Mir Ahammed, a resident of Camp-2 and Mohammad Hossain, 36, son of Abdul Gafur of Camp-7.The incidents took place in the Camp-2 and Camp-7 at around 3am and 4am respectively.Quoting local residents, Ukhiya Police Station Officer-in-Charge Sheikh Mohammad Ali said that a group of 20 to 30 armed miscreants opened fire on Sanaullah, leaving him dead on the spot.On the other hand, an another group of 15 to 16 miscreants attacked in a tea stall at about 4am and opened fire indiscriminately, leaving Mohammad Hossain dead on the spot.He claimed that both of them are active member of the ARSA, a Myanmar base militant group.Being informed, police recovered the bodies and sent to Cox's Bazar Sadar Hospital morgue for autopsy, the OC added.