Wednesday, 11 October, 2023, 12:06 PM
Shahriar dismisses economic sanction rumours amidst media speculation

Published : Wednesday, 11 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 88
Diplomatic Correspondent

State Minister for Foreign Affairs Md Shahriar Alam has dismissed the possibility of economic or trade sanctions on Bangladesh. He emphasized that there is no likelihood of any punitive measures or sanctions being imposed by any country against Bangladesh before the upcoming national elections, contrary to recent media reports.

The Minister said such suggestions were deliberately made to create panic and fear among the people.

"Not at all," he responded when reporters asked about media reports suggesting potential economic sanctions on Bangladesh.

Shahriar addressed reporters at the State Guest House Padma following his meeting with Swedish State Secretary for International Development Cooperation, Diana Janse. He urged the media to evaluate matters on their own merits, relying on factual information, and to engage in discussions with officials from relevant countries. He cautioned against the influence of vested groups that may attempt to exploit such fears.

Rejecting the possibility of economic or trade sanctions, Shahriar expressed bewilderment at the source of such claims.

 Drawing on his ten years of experience in the Foreign Office, the State Minister emphasized that these claims were part of a planned effort to create panic and fear among the populace.

He reiterated his call for the media to objectively assess situations based on facts and engage in discussions with officials from relevant countries to avoid falling prey to unfounded fears.

On a related note, Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen, speaking on Sunday, encouraged everyone to disregard rumors regarding potential new sanctions from the United States. He emphasized that there have been no discussions about such sanctions in Washington.



