SC upholds Tangail AL leader's HC bail in rape case







A six-member bench of the Appellate Division, headed by Chief Justice Obaidul Hassan, rejected a petition filed by the state, challenging the HC's bail order.



The apex court passed the order after examining the DNA test report that stated that Golam Kibria is not the biological father of the child of the rape victim.

Golam Kibria's lawyer Mohammad Sayed Ahmed Raza said there is no legal bar to the release of Kibria from jail following the apex court order.



Kibria, who is vice-president of Tangail town AL unit and secretary general of the district's Bus-Minibus Owners' Association, has been sued over rape and torture of a teenager.



According to the case statement, the 17-year-old victim became pregnant due to the rape.



Kibria's wife Nigar Aftab was also made accused of torturing the girl in the case filed with Tangail Sadar Police Station on April 6.



Senior lawyer Mohammad Sayed Ahmed Raza appeared for Golam Kibria while Deputy Attorney General Sujit Chatterjee Bappi represented the state during court proceedings.



