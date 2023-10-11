Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 11 October, 2023, 12:06 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

SC upholds Tangail AL leader's HC bail in rape case

Published : Wednesday, 11 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 107
Staff Correspondent

The Appellate Division of the Supreme Court on Monday upheld a High Court (HC) order that granted bail to Awami League leader Golam Kibria alias Boro Monir in a rape case filed against him in Tangail.

A six-member bench of the Appellate Division, headed by Chief Justice Obaidul Hassan, rejected a petition filed by the state, challenging the HC's bail order.

The apex court passed the order after examining the DNA test report that stated that Golam Kibria is not the biological father of the child of the rape victim.

Golam Kibria's lawyer Mohammad Sayed Ahmed Raza said there is no legal bar to the release of Kibria from jail following the apex court order.

Kibria, who is vice-president of Tangail town AL unit and secretary general of the district's Bus-Minibus Owners' Association, has been sued over rape and torture of a teenager.

According to the case statement, the 17-year-old victim became pregnant due to the rape.

Kibria's wife Nigar Aftab was also made accused of torturing the girl in the case filed with Tangail Sadar Police Station on April 6.

Senior lawyer Mohammad Sayed Ahmed Raza appeared for Golam Kibria while Deputy Attorney General Sujit Chatterjee Bappi represented the state during court proceedings.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


2 constables remanded over snatching of Tk 54 lakh
2 IUBAT professors among world’s top 2pc scientists
2 Rohingyas shot dead in Ukhiya
Nat’l debate fest begins tomorrow at JU
Shahriar dismisses economic sanction rumours amidst media speculation
SC upholds Tangail AL leader's HC bail in rape case
Palestinians should not be besieged: Hasan
Prez for expanding Girl Guides activities at grassroots


Latest News
48 arrested in anti-drug drives in city
Youth dies in explosion at Keraniganj CNG filling station
22-day ban on hilsa fishing begins Thursday
Israel death toll rises to 1,200: army
Over 2,60,000 people displaced, 20,000 houses destroyed in Gaza
Yemen's Houthi warns to respond US intervention in Israel
Four killed as human hauler overturns in Manikganj
Afghanistan hit by second strong earthquake in days
Fire at Uttara commercial building doused after more than three hours
Dhaka’s air 3rd most polluted in the world this morning
Most Read News
Use Khas lands for our agricultural development
Adilur, Elan get HC bail
Mahedi in for Mahmudullah as Bangladesh bowl against England
PM’s Padma Bridge train journey: 11 individuals of different professions to accompany her
5 WASA workers burnt in gas line explosion while working
PM opens Padma rail link
US wants peaceful, fair, participatory elections: CEC
'You've turned the country into hell': HC tells state counsel
PAK vs SL head-to-head in ODI WC
11 Americans killed, others likely held by Hamas: Biden
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft