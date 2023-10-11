Video
Palestinians should not be besieged: Hasan

Published : Wednesday, 11 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 119

Information and Broadcasting Minister and Awami League Joint General Secretary Dr Hasan Mahmud on Tuesday said it is never appropriate to besiege the common people of Palestine in the name of war.

"Bangladesh is always against the war and killing. It is never appropriate to make common people of Palestine hostage in the name war. It is against the international convention," he said. The minister told reporters replying to a query at the conference room of the Press Information Department (PID) at secretariat here.

Earlier, Dr Hasan unwrapped the covers of two books named 'Bangabandhu Sangkalan' published by Arjan Prakashoni and 'Sundarboner Peshajibi Samprodayer Samaj o Sangskriti' published by Anarya Prakashon.

Principal information officer (PIO) Md Shahenur Mia, senior deputy PIO Munsi Jalal Uddin and Arjan Prakashoni owner Abul Hashem, among others, were present.

Dr Hasan said Bangladesh is against any conflict wherever it takes place across the globe. Bangladesh wants peace, he said adding for decades Palestine people are fighting for their rights in their homeland.

He said Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is firmly committed to stand beside the Palestinians and always she expressed her support to them in the UN and all global forums.

Bangladesh has also provided assistance for Palestine people many times, he added.

The information minister said Bangladesh never support stopping supply of foods, water and others essentials. It is against the international law," he said.

Replying to another query over a court verdict, the information minister said the judiciary is working freely. BNP leaders may go to higher court if they are not satisfied over any judgment of the lower court, he said.

In fact, Hasan Mahmud said, BNP has no faith in judiciary and very existence of the country as well. During the tenure of the present government many Awami League leaders also brought under the law, he noted.

Replying to another query over the observation of the medical board on Begum Khaleda Zia's health, the minister said, in fact, it is a medical board of their party and they are talking like BNP.

The government is very sincere so that Begum Zia can get highest treatment, he said adding they also can call in doctors from abroad if needed.

Dr Hasan extended thanks to the writers and publishers of the books.     �BSS



