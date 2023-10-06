Video
Friday, 6 October, 2023, 1:34 PM
Int'l confce on carbon  dioxide reduction held at JU

Published : Friday, 6 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 142
JU Correspondent

An international conference titled 'Role of Schiff-Beige Metal Complex in Reducing Carbon Dioxide Gas Emissions' took place on Thursday, organized by the Chemistry Department of JU (Jahangirnagar University). The event commenced at 11:00 am and was hosted at the Wazed Miah Science Research Centre within the university premises.

JU's Vice Chancellor, Prof Md Nurul Alam, graced the conference as the chief guest, while Professor Mohammed Enamullah from the Chemistry Department presided over the proceedings. The conference was efficiently conducted by Tarek Aziz and Amina Khan Reshma.

Prominent figures in attendance included Pro VC (Administration) Prof. Sheikh Md Monzurul Huq, Pro VC (Academic) Prof. Mostafa Feeroz, Treasurer Prof. Rasheda Akhtar, Professor of Inorganic and Structural Chemistry at the Institute of Heinrich Heine University of Germany, Christoph Yanik, Professor AA Mamun from JU's Physics Department, and Silk Smear, the cultural attaché of the German Embassy in Dhaka. The event was also attended by students and faculty members, among others.

The conference featured participants from various universities in Germany, the United States, and Bangladesh. They presented a total of 13 scientific research articles, which showcased their findings on methods to reduce carbon dioxide emissions and utilize this toxic gas as an alternative green fuel. It's worth noting that Prof Enamullah and Prof Christoph Yanik have been actively engaged in research activities with the support of 'The Humboldt Foundation, Germany.'



