|
Stop mismanagement at traffic signals
|
Dear Sir
At present, mismanagement has increased in the major traffic signals of the capital Dhaka. Most of the lights at various signals including Nilkhet, Shahbagh, Farmgate, Panthpath have become useless.
Due to the low power of the signal lights, it is difficult to move the vehicles properly. It takes 1 hour to cross the road of 15 minutes. Besides, the traffic police are not performing their duty properly. Absence of chain of command is also visible among them. Moreover, due to the lack of sufficient over bridges, the traffic signals are obstructing the movement of pedestrians.
Al Amin
Student, University of Dhaka