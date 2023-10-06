Stop mismanagement at traffic signals





At present, mismanagement has increased in the major traffic signals of the capital Dhaka. Most of the lights at various signals including Nilkhet, Shahbagh, Farmgate, Panthpath have become useless.



Due to the low power of the signal lights, it is difficult to move the vehicles properly. It takes 1 hour to cross the road of 15 minutes. Besides, the traffic police are not performing their duty properly. Absence of chain of command is also visible among them. Moreover, due to the lack of sufficient over bridges, the traffic signals are obstructing the movement of pedestrians.





Al Amin

Student, University of Dhaka Dear SirAt present, mismanagement has increased in the major traffic signals of the capital Dhaka. Most of the lights at various signals including Nilkhet, Shahbagh, Farmgate, Panthpath have become useless.Due to the low power of the signal lights, it is difficult to move the vehicles properly. It takes 1 hour to cross the road of 15 minutes. Besides, the traffic police are not performing their duty properly. Absence of chain of command is also visible among them. Moreover, due to the lack of sufficient over bridges, the traffic signals are obstructing the movement of pedestrians.Unexpected accidents also happen. Therefore, I am drawing the attention of Bangladesh Road Transport Authority (BRTA) to solve the mismanagement at traffic signals with the aim of building a smart Bangladesh. Take swift action to ensure proper traffic policing and adequate lighting of traffic signal lights. Also ensure that pedestrians and vehicle occupants are not inconvenienced.Al AminStudent, University of Dhaka