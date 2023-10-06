Video
Prez call for raising teaching method to int’l standard

Published : Friday, 6 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM

President Mohammed Shahabuddin on Thursday stressed the need for taking necessary steps to make the teaching method international standard so that students can move forward successfully in the global competition.

Curriculum and teaching methods are constantly changing due to information technology and new innovations, he said while delivering his speech in the celebration programme of World Teachers Day in the Osmani Memorial auditorium in the city.

He urged the authorities concerned to take appropriate steps for monitoring the teachers who go abroad for higher education.

 "It is also important to monitor how much training you (teachers) get abroad and how much of it you apply in the classrooms back home," he said.

"They have to take steps so that they can move forward successfully in the global competition. So those who are doing teaching should also promote international standards. Training of teachers should be given top priority," he said.

He also said a section of unscrupulous people along with some teachers are directly and indirectly making profits from coaching centers . "Shun the coaching business to improve the quality of education."

He urged the ministry, teachers, parents and all concerned to work together to check question paper leak.

"We want every student of the country to become well-educated as well as good citizen too and contribute to the advancement of the country at the national and international level," he added.

Mohammed Shahabuddin also advised all the teachers and guardians to work to show the way to develop the talent of the children.

He congratulated all the meritorious teachers, who were awarded with memento and crest, for their outstanding contribution in the field of education.     �UNB



