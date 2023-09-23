AI-SAROSH to host workshop of AI's importance







Participants from Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Nepal, and Pakistan have attended the workshop and are awarded the grants provided by the platform to carry out ground breaking projects, research, and AI innovations.



In the four days of workshop sessions, the host panel has planned a detailed course of events with various interactive sessions to motivate the participants to further innovative steps in their respective works. PHC Global in Pakistan and GTA in Nepal are implementing partners of AI-SAROSH which is funded by the International Development Research Centre (IDRC).

Dr. Shamim HayderTalukder, Chief Executive Officer, Eminence, which is an awarded organization said, "AI holds the potential to revolutionize maternal health, ensuring every mother receives the care she deserves. From early risk detection to personalized support, artificial intelligence is a powerful ally in safeguarding maternal well-being".



Eminence along with Obstetrical and Gynecological Society of Bangladesh, National Institute of Mental Health, and Department of Robotics and Mechatronics Engineering under University of Dhaka; will be working on the model development of an AI tool to ensure timely and accurate detection of perinatal depression among pregnant and postpartum women in Bangladesh.



The creation of a user-friendly interface would enable healthcare providers to easily utilize the AI model for screening and diagnosis, leading to early intervention, improved maternal mental health outcomes, reduced stigma, and enhanced overall well-being for women during the perinatal period.



AI-SAROSH, an AI-powered platform aiming to revolutionize access to SRMH resources and services in South Asia, is hosting the 2023 Grant Cycle Co-Design Workshop on "Artificial Intelligence for Sexual and Reproductive Health for South Asia" from September 13 to 17 2023, in Colombo, Sri Lanka.Participants from Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Nepal, and Pakistan have attended the workshop and are awarded the grants provided by the platform to carry out ground breaking projects, research, and AI innovations.In the four days of workshop sessions, the host panel has planned a detailed course of events with various interactive sessions to motivate the participants to further innovative steps in their respective works. PHC Global in Pakistan and GTA in Nepal are implementing partners of AI-SAROSH which is funded by the International Development Research Centre (IDRC).Dr. Shamim HayderTalukder, Chief Executive Officer, Eminence, which is an awarded organization said, "AI holds the potential to revolutionize maternal health, ensuring every mother receives the care she deserves. From early risk detection to personalized support, artificial intelligence is a powerful ally in safeguarding maternal well-being".Eminence along with Obstetrical and Gynecological Society of Bangladesh, National Institute of Mental Health, and Department of Robotics and Mechatronics Engineering under University of Dhaka; will be working on the model development of an AI tool to ensure timely and accurate detection of perinatal depression among pregnant and postpartum women in Bangladesh.The creation of a user-friendly interface would enable healthcare providers to easily utilize the AI model for screening and diagnosis, leading to early intervention, improved maternal mental health outcomes, reduced stigma, and enhanced overall well-being for women during the perinatal period.