Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 23 September, 2023, 6:03 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Women's Own

AI-SAROSH to host workshop of AI's importance

Published : Saturday, 23 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 146
Women\'s Own Desk

AI-SAROSH, an AI-powered platform aiming to revolutionize access to SRMH resources and services in South Asia, is hosting the 2023 Grant Cycle Co-Design Workshop on "Artificial Intelligence for Sexual and Reproductive Health for South Asia" from September 13 to 17 2023, in Colombo, Sri Lanka.

Participants from Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Nepal, and Pakistan have attended the workshop and are awarded the grants provided by the platform to carry out ground breaking projects, research, and AI innovations.

In the four days of workshop sessions, the host panel has planned a detailed course of events with various interactive sessions to motivate the participants to further innovative steps in their respective works. PHC Global in Pakistan and GTA in Nepal are implementing partners of AI-SAROSH which is funded by the International Development Research Centre (IDRC).

Dr. Shamim HayderTalukder, Chief Executive Officer, Eminence, which is an awarded organization said, "AI holds the potential to revolutionize maternal health, ensuring every mother receives the care she deserves. From early risk detection to personalized support, artificial intelligence is a powerful ally in safeguarding maternal well-being".

Eminence along with Obstetrical and Gynecological Society of Bangladesh, National Institute of Mental Health, and Department of Robotics and Mechatronics Engineering under University of Dhaka; will be working on the model development of an AI tool to ensure timely and accurate detection of perinatal depression among pregnant and postpartum women in Bangladesh.

The creation of a user-friendly interface would enable healthcare providers to easily utilize the AI model for screening and diagnosis, leading to early intervention, improved maternal mental health outcomes, reduced stigma, and enhanced overall well-being for women during the perinatal period.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Importance of women's mental health and well being
AI-SAROSH to host workshop of AI's importance
Asian Games Hangzhou - Daraz empowers the next generation of South Asian female cricket athletes
Why women choose ridesharing platforms
UNICEF for more funds for SA’s undernourished, anaemic adolescent girls, women
Combat climate change engaging children
Egypt’s ban on veil in schools sparks debate on social media
Addressing child labour, climate change issues in Bangladesh


Latest News
Nasir barred from domestic cricket
Govt solely responsible for humiliating US visa policy: Fakhrul
Two women die in N’ganj gas line explosion
Body parts found in luggage: Wife, son held in Ctg
Thunderbolt kills farmer in Cumilla
Sri Lanka pays off entire $200m loan from Bangladesh with $4.5m interest
WB provides $300m aid for secondary education
Three shops fined for selling onions at higher prices
Lightning strike kills fourth grader in Netrokona
Ukrainian missile hits Russian naval HQ in Crimea
Most Read News
Rohingya repatriation to Myanmar is govt’s outmost priority, PM tells Uzra Zeya
Mother, daughter travel different places stealing ornaments worth Tk 4 lakh
US wants to see free, fair and violence-free election in Bangladesh
Man's body recovered in Natore
US starts imposing visa restrictions on Bangladeshis undermining election
PM to address UNGA highlighting Rohingya, climate issues
Khaleda Zia shifted to cabin from CCU
Teenager electrocuted in city
Four electrocuted in capital
US provides $116m in humanitarian assistance for Rohingyas
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft