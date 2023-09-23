Video
Asian Games Hangzhou - Daraz empowers the next generation of South Asian female cricket athletes

Published : Saturday, 23 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 132
Women\'s Own Desk

Daraz, the Official E-commerce Platform of the 19th Asian Games Hangzhou, will be bringing together a group of aspiring female cricket athletes from Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, and Nepal to the world-class sporting event. This landmark initiative will see these budding athletes attending the games to watch the Women's cricket matches in-person.

Scheduled from 23 September to 8 October, the Asian Games Hangzhou is celebrated as the world's second-largest multi-sport event, second only to the Olympics. As an advocate for representing South Asians on a global stage, Daraz recognizes the immense significance of supporting aspiring athletes and promoting women's cricket at an international level.

Through this endeavour, Daraz aims to empower the next generation of South Asia female youth athletes by providing them with this opportunity to watch the Women's cricket played at an international level. The athletes will have the chance to learn up close from the world's best, enhancing their skills and gaining invaluable experiences. Moreover, for many of these athletes, this journey marks their first solo venture abroad, providing them with newfound perspectives, independence, and life skills that will undoubtedly last a lifetime.

Nuzhat Sabah Firdaus, 23-year-old local academy cricket player from Bangladesh, expressed her gratitude and excitement about this unique opportunity, stating, "I am deeply honoured to have been selected as part of this initiative by Daraz. It is an immense privilege to witness Cricket being played on such a grand international stage, and I believe that this opportunity will allow me to grow in more ways than one. Cricket has been my passion since the tender age of 6, and I can hardly contain my excitement as I look forward to participating and experiencing this incredible journey.".

Daraz Regional Chief Marketing Officer, Cheryl Ang shares, "Daraz has always remained steadfast in its mission to uplift communities, and this initiative holds a special place in my heart. It underscores our enduring commitment to empowering underserved communities - and female athletes is one of them. We believe that through initiatives like these, we can bring about positive change, one step at a time.".

As part of the Alibaba International Digital Commerce Group, Daraz is dedicated to supporting sports and cultural initiatives, and lifting South Asian communities in our midst. As the leading e-commerce platform in South Asia, Daraz aims to lead the charge in representing South Asia on a global stage, and this initiative is one of many steps towards that vision.



