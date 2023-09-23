Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 23 September, 2023, 6:04 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Women's Own

Importance of women's mental health and well being

Published : Saturday, 23 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 133
Anika Fatima

Importance of women's mental health and well being

Importance of women's mental health and well being

The significance of prioritizing mental health care for women becomes increasingly evident when we delve into the distinctive mental health challenges they confront in comparison to men.

Contemporary research suggests that women's elevated vulnerability to psychological issues, especially depression, can be partially attributed to the inherent variations in brain composition between the two genders. This underscores the pressing need for tailored mental health support and intervention programs aimed at addressing the unique mental health concerns that women often encounter.

The question of how mental health differs between genders is a complex and multifaceted one. While mental health is a universal concern, there are notable differences in the ways it is experienced and expressed by individuals of different genders. Understanding these gender disparities in mental health is crucial for providing effective and equitable mental health care and support.

Research has also shown that there are significant differences between genders when it comes to the development of common mental health disorders. These include eating disorders, post-traumatic stress disorder, depression, and anxiety.

By unearthing the causes of gender differences in mental health, more people can benefit from increased accuracy in diagnosing mental health conditions and more effective, tailored treatment options.

Additionally, research has consistently shown that men and women tend to experience certain mental health conditions differently. For example- Women are more likely to be diagnosed with mood disorders, such as depression and anxiety, compared to men. This higher prevalence may be attributed to a variety of biological, hormonal, and societal factors.

Men and women may exhibit different symptoms when experiencing the same mental health condition. Men may be more prone to externalizing behaviours, such as anger and substance abuse, while women may internalize their distress, leading to withdrawal and self-isolation.

Societal expectations and stigma can influence how men and women seek help for mental health issues. Men may be less likely to seek professional help due to traditional notions of masculinity that discourage vulnerability.

Women are more likely to experience sexual trauma and, as a result, may be at higher risk for post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD). The impact of trauma on mental health can vary between genders.

Gender disparities can also be observed in access to mental health care. Women may be more likely to seek and receive mental health treatment, in part because they are more likely to access healthcare services in general.

It's important to note that these gender differences in mental health are influenced by a complex interplay of biological, psychological, social, and cultural factors. Recognizing these differences can help tailor mental health interventions and support to the specific needs of individuals, promoting better mental well-being for all genders. Moreover, challenging societal stereotypes and norms that contribute to mental health disparities is essential to fostering a more inclusive and equitable approach to mental healthcare.

The state of one's mental health has the capacity to affect many facets of everyday life without one truly knowing it. With busy life schedules and routines to adhere to, it can be tough to balance everything while still maintaining good mental health.

It is very important that time is dedicated each and every single day to focus on mental and physical well-being so that leading a life of positivity is attainable. The benefits of a positive outlook and mentality are vital to an individual's health, both mental and physical, and can reap the mental health benefits inherently. Take the time today to focus on mind, body, and soul; the benefits will be
amazing.

The writer is an Editorial Assistant, the Daily Observer



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Importance of women's mental health and well being
AI-SAROSH to host workshop of AI's importance
Asian Games Hangzhou - Daraz empowers the next generation of South Asian female cricket athletes
Why women choose ridesharing platforms
UNICEF for more funds for SA’s undernourished, anaemic adolescent girls, women
Combat climate change engaging children
Egypt’s ban on veil in schools sparks debate on social media
Addressing child labour, climate change issues in Bangladesh


Latest News
Nasir barred from domestic cricket
Govt solely responsible for humiliating US visa policy: Fakhrul
Two women die in N’ganj gas line explosion
Body parts found in luggage: Wife, son held in Ctg
Thunderbolt kills farmer in Cumilla
Sri Lanka pays off entire $200m loan from Bangladesh with $4.5m interest
WB provides $300m aid for secondary education
Three shops fined for selling onions at higher prices
Lightning strike kills fourth grader in Netrokona
Ukrainian missile hits Russian naval HQ in Crimea
Most Read News
Rohingya repatriation to Myanmar is govt’s outmost priority, PM tells Uzra Zeya
Mother, daughter travel different places stealing ornaments worth Tk 4 lakh
US wants to see free, fair and violence-free election in Bangladesh
Man's body recovered in Natore
US starts imposing visa restrictions on Bangladeshis undermining election
PM to address UNGA highlighting Rohingya, climate issues
Khaleda Zia shifted to cabin from CCU
Teenager electrocuted in city
Four electrocuted in capital
US provides $116m in humanitarian assistance for Rohingyas
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft