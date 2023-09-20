Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 20 September, 2023, 3:20 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

BD, Germany sign 2 technical coop agreements

Published : Wednesday, 20 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 85
Diplomatic Correspondent

Bangladesh and Germany have signed two technical cooperation agreements on Tuesday against two projects in the fields of the Sundarban Mangroves and in tanneries.

The main project objectives are to improve the coordination mechanisms for the protection and sustainable use of the natural resources of the Swatch of No Ground (SoNG) Marine Protected Area and to strengthen the capacity of BFD in the field of marine protected area management.

"Under the project, the institutional framework will be reinforced to foster enhanced compliance with occupational health and safety standards in tanneries in selected regions of Bangladesh," a media release said on Tuesday.

Sharifa Khan, secretary of Economic Relations Division (ERD), and Andreas Kuck, country director of GIZ on behalf of the Federal Republic of Germany in Bangladesh, signed the agreements on behalf of their respective sides.

The total available fund for the "Integrated management of the Sundarban Mangroves and the Marine Protected Area Swatch of No Ground (SoNG) Bangladesh" is up to €4 million for a period of three years ending on July 31, 2025.

The agreements are on the projects titled: "Integrated management of the Sundarban Mangroves and the Marine Protected Area 'Swatch of No Ground (SoNG)' Bangladesh" and "Good Working Conditions in Tanneries (GOTAN)".

The Department of Fisheries (DoF) under the Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change will implement the project, the release said.

The government has designated the SoNG as the country's first Marine Protected Area with a surface area of 173,000 hectare.

The funding proposal is mainly based on a request for support in the wider Blue Sundarban area received from the government in March 2017.

The total available fund for the "Good Working Conditions in Tanneries (GOTAN)" project is up to €4 million to be completed by April 30, 2025.

The Department of Inspection for Factories and Establishments (DIFE) under the Ministry of Labour and Employment (MoLE) will implement the project.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


7 dead, 3,027 hospitalised with dengue
JS body recommends taking measures to stop entry of illegal arms
India, Canada expel diplomats in spat over Sikh leader murder
Top terror Mamun shot, hacked
Ex-BNP leaders Shamsher Mobin, Taimur made Trinamool BNP chair, secy gen
Main accused gets bail
PM seeks global support for community health care in developing countries
WHO praises BD govt efforts for overall health development


Latest News
SAFF U-19 Championship: Bangladesh Football team reaches Kathmandu
Prince William sees oyster reef restoration project on NYC visit for environmental summit
PM seeks global support for community health care in developing countries
Google brings its AI chatbot Bard into its inner circle
105 institutions fined for selling products at higher prices
BCL leaders beaten up: Probe body gets 3 more days to submit report
Media resorts to self-censorship because of govt: Fakhrul
AFC Cup Football: Bashundhara Kings suffer frustrating 1-3 goal defeat against Maziya SRC
Armenia says Azerbaijan launched 'ground operation' in Karabakh
Dr Yunus sued in Rangpur
Most Read News
Best teacher of Dashmina
AFC Cup Football: Bashundhara Kings suffer frustrating 1-3 goal defeat against Maziya SRC
Director Syed Salahuddin Zaki passes away
Sheikh Hasina: An ardent global leader with life full of hurdles
Technical education is key to industrial development
Now AL announces 8-day programme
Uzra Zeya reiterates USA’s desire to see free, fair election in Bangladesh
Digital technology to face challenges in our agriculture
Mushtaque gets bail on surrender
NID services to remain off till 2pm on Wednesday
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft