A Dhaka court on Tuesday placed three people including two Customs officials on a four-day remand again in a case filed over the theft of around 56 kilograms of gold from the vault of the Customs warehouse at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport (HSIA).



The remanded accused are: Customs Assistant Revenue Officer Md Shahidul Islam and Saidul Islam Shahed and Sepoy Md Afzal Hossain.