Asian Tourism Fair kicks off tomorrow





Three days regional tourism fair titled '10th Asian Tourism Fair and Bangladesh Tourism Development Summit 2023' will begin at Bangabandhu International Conference Centre in the capital tomorrow.

In this regard Bangladesh Tourism Development Summit (BTDS) and Asian Tourism Fair (ATF)

Dhaka organized a press conference at a hotel in the capital on Tuesday.

According to organisers, around 150 local and international tourism-related businesses, including tour operators, airlines and hoteliers, will participate and offer their services for local and overseas travellers.

Special Guest Mr Manoj Kumar Roy, Additional Secretary (Tourism), Ministry of Civil Aviation & Tourism said, "150 tourism companies including 50 foreign organisations are participating in this fair. We wish through this robust event our Bangladesh tourism industry will be benefitted."

The fair will continue from Sept 21 to 23 and will be open to public from 10:00am till 8:00pm. The entry ticket is 30 Tk but through online registration is free for students. However, there is raffle draw and gift vouchers that can be won with the counter foil of every entry ticket.

Bangladesh Investment Development Authority is the strategic partner of the event and the National Skill Development Authority as the skills partner.

In the press conference ATF Dhaka provides a comprehensive overview of the tourism landscape in Bangladesh.

ATF Dhaka boasts participation from tourism stakeholders from multiple countries, including Bangladesh, India, China, Nepal, Thailand, Sri Lanka, Vietnam, and Dubai, among others, emphasizing its regional reach and influence.



Chief Guest of the programme Md Rahat Anwar, the Chairman of Bangladesh Parjatan Corporation said," We are looking forward to a super successful show at this year's ATF Dhaka. This year the fair will celebrate its 10th edition, I wish it an all-round success."