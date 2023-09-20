Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 20 September, 2023, 3:19 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

Asian Tourism Fair kicks off tomorrow

Published : Wednesday, 20 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 82
Staff Correspondent


Three days regional tourism fair titled '10th Asian Tourism Fair and Bangladesh Tourism Development Summit 2023' will begin at Bangabandhu International Conference Centre in the capital tomorrow.  
In this regard Bangladesh Tourism Development Summit (BTDS) and Asian Tourism Fair (ATF)
Dhaka organized a press conference at a hotel in the capital on Tuesday.  
According to organisers, around 150 local and international tourism-related businesses, including tour operators, airlines and hoteliers, will participate and offer their services for local and overseas travellers.
Chief Guest of the programme Md Rahat Anwar, the Chairman of Bangladesh Parjatan Corporation said," We are looking forward to a super successful show at this year's ATF Dhaka. This year the fair will celebrate its 10th edition, I wish it an all-round success."
Special Guest Mr Manoj Kumar Roy, Additional Secretary (Tourism), Ministry of Civil Aviation & Tourism said, "150 tourism companies including 50 foreign organisations are participating in this fair. We wish through this robust event our Bangladesh tourism industry will be benefitted."
The fair will continue from Sept 21 to 23 and will be open to public from 10:00am till 8:00pm. The entry ticket is 30 Tk but through online registration is free for students. However, there is raffle draw and gift vouchers that can be won with the counter foil of every entry ticket.
Bangladesh Investment Development Authority is the strategic partner of the event and the National Skill Development Authority as the skills partner.
In the press conference ATF Dhaka provides a comprehensive overview of the tourism landscape in Bangladesh.
ATF Dhaka boasts participation from tourism stakeholders from multiple countries, including Bangladesh, India, China, Nepal, Thailand, Sri Lanka, Vietnam, and Dubai, among others, emphasizing its regional reach and influence.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Police detain 6 Jamaat activists from ‘meeting to plan sabotage’ in Jashore
7th convocation of Eastern Univ held
Woman gets life-term in Naogaon drug case
Prez calls for early repatriation of Rohingyas to Myanmar
One sentenced life in jail in C’ganj
Asian Tourism Fair kicks off tomorrow
DUJA observes 38th founding anniversary
Mass Communication Dept takes massive prog to prevent dengue


Latest News
SAFF U-19 Championship: Bangladesh Football team reaches Kathmandu
Prince William sees oyster reef restoration project on NYC visit for environmental summit
PM seeks global support for community health care in developing countries
Google brings its AI chatbot Bard into its inner circle
105 institutions fined for selling products at higher prices
BCL leaders beaten up: Probe body gets 3 more days to submit report
Media resorts to self-censorship because of govt: Fakhrul
AFC Cup Football: Bashundhara Kings suffer frustrating 1-3 goal defeat against Maziya SRC
Armenia says Azerbaijan launched 'ground operation' in Karabakh
Dr Yunus sued in Rangpur
Most Read News
Best teacher of Dashmina
AFC Cup Football: Bashundhara Kings suffer frustrating 1-3 goal defeat against Maziya SRC
Director Syed Salahuddin Zaki passes away
Sheikh Hasina: An ardent global leader with life full of hurdles
Technical education is key to industrial development
Now AL announces 8-day programme
Uzra Zeya reiterates USA’s desire to see free, fair election in Bangladesh
Digital technology to face challenges in our agriculture
Mushtaque gets bail on surrender
NID services to remain off till 2pm on Wednesday
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft