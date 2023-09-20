Video
DUJA observes 38th founding anniversary

Published : Wednesday, 20 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 96
DU Correspondent

The Dhaka University Journalists' Association (DUJA), one of the oldest organisations of campus journalists in the country, celebrated its 38th founding anniversary on Tuesday with festivities and different programmes.
DU Vice-Chancellor Prof Md Akhtaruzzaman inaugurated the celebration programme by cutting a cake at the TSC Indoor Games Room on campus in the morning.
At this time, university Treasurer Prof Mamtaz Uddin Ahmed, DUJA President Al Sadi Bhuiyan and General Secretary Mohiuddin Mahi were present, among others.
Prof Akhtaruzzaman congratulated the DUJA members for playing a vital role in the development of the university.
"The organisation has been playing a significant role in the construction of society by highlighting various inconsistencies," the Vice-Chancellor added.
Al Sadi said, "The DUJA works for the welfare of the university. We will play the same role in the future."
Followed by the cake cutting, the organisation hosted a short rally with Vice-Chancellor at TSC premises.



