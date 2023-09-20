DUJA observes 38th founding anniversary





DU Vice-Chancellor Prof Md Akhtaruzzaman inaugurated the celebration programme by cutting a cake at the TSC Indoor Games Room on campus in the morning.

At this time, university Treasurer Prof Mamtaz Uddin Ahmed, DUJA President Al Sadi Bhuiyan and General Secretary Mohiuddin Mahi were present, among others.

Prof Akhtaruzzaman congratulated the DUJA members for playing a vital role in the development of the university.

"The organisation has been playing a significant role in the construction of society by highlighting various inconsistencies," the Vice-Chancellor added.

Followed by the cake cutting, the organisation hosted a short rally with Vice-Chancellor at TSC premises.



