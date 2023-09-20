Video
Wednesday, 20 September, 2023
City News

One sentenced life in jail in C’ganj

Published : Wednesday, 20 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 59

CHAPAINAWABGANJ, Sept 19: A Chapainawabganj court on Tuesday afternoon sentenced one person to life-term imprisonment and also fined him Tk 50,000 and two more years to suffer in jail, in default, for possessing heroin.
The convicted person was Azharul Islam alias Jyoti, 50, son of late Saifuddin of Poladanga village under Chapainawabganj Sadar upazila.
Another accused in the case Md. Uzzal, 40, son of Mofij Uddin of Harishpur village under Chapainawabganj sadar upazila was acquitted as the charges brought against him was not proved.
Chapainawabganj senior session judge Md. Adeeb Ali announced the verdict in presence of the convict.
According to the prosecution story, acting on a tip off, an operation team of RAB-5 from Chapainawabganj camp conducted a raid at the house of Azharul Islam on June 25, 2019 at 11:30 am and arrested Azharul with 585 grams of heroin. During the raid Uzzal fled away.
Next day sub-inspector Md. Rabbi Morsalin of RAB-5 filed a case against Azharul and Uzzal with Chapainawabganj Sadar thana under Narcotics Control Act.    �BSS



