

Introduce science-based education to reach desired goals



A universal, secular, science-based, humane, creative education of the same method will move forward in Bangladesh, earned in return for the honor of three lakh martyrs and two lakh mothers and sisters.September 17 is the Great Education Day. The illustrious history of the students' resistance against the education contraction policy of the then Pakistani military junta Ayub government in 1962 is still an inspiration for the education movement today.



The student society of this country lit the fire of resistance against the anti-people education policy. On 17 September 1962, a general strike was called to demand the abolition of this education contraction policy. Police attacked the procession of thousands of students from all lifestyles and Babul (student), Golam Mostafa (bus conductor) and Waziullah (domestic servant) were martyred in Dhaka. A laborer named Sundar Ali was martyred when a worker's procession was fired upon in Tongi. Therefore, the students of this country resisted the Ayub government's policy of shrinking education with fresh blood. Sharif Commission's educational policy and all the educational policies made in post-independence countries have the same basic character. The commercial view of education is presented in a new twist.The demand for universal science-based secular non-discriminatory uniform democratic education is ignored. The main stream of education is now the private stream.

At present, 95 percent of the country's total educational institutions are private. Communal ideologies have been added to the syllabus destroying the essence of education. Education today is divided into many streams. The crisis of education has multiplied. The allocation to the education sector in the national budget is decreasing every year.This year education sector is only 11.57 percent of the total budget. Allocation to the education sector is the lowest in South Asia. According to the UNESCO report, the students' families bear 71 percent of the total cost of the education sector in Bangladesh.



This rate is one of the highest in the world in terms of per household consumption. 55 percent of the country's children are enrolled in various types of private institutions at the pre-primary level. The rate of total private institutions at primary level is 22 percent, numbering 29 thousand.The rate at the secondary level is 94 percent, which is the second highest in the world. There are only 900 government educational institutions against 6000 private educational institutions. Various experiments are constantly going on by making students guinea pigs. Recently the implementation of 'National Curriculum 2020' has started. Science education has been narrowed in the curriculum, pushing education towards technology.The changes brought about in teaching and examination methods are amazing but without a radical change in the education system including the infrastructure, its implementation will only create complications. Necessary training and funds have not been allocated to develop competent teachers in accordance with the new system.



At the beginning of the year, poor quality textbooks full of mistakes were handed over to the students. Even after half a year, many students still have not received the books.Each educational material is named upward. There is an increased salary fee associated with it. Students of large parts of the country are facing financial crisis due to this rising education cost. Universities have been turned into government-affiliated institutions. The ongoing terror-occupation of residential halls of public universities is underway to hammer the final nail in the coffin of university autonomy by setting up the Higher Education Commission.



Just as the education system of the country is divided into many streams, the entire nation is also divided into many streams today, instead of mutual respect, love, harmony, violence, hatred, violence, murder, communalism have increased manifold. Incidents like suicide, rape, torture and rape have also increased.For the overall development and welfare of the country, instead of the ongoing crisis and shrinking policy of education, the same style, science-based, secular, patriotic and humanistic education policy should be formulated and implemented for all.



To emerge as a developed nation, there is no alternative to humanistic education of the same type, science-based, secularand rich in practical knowledge.It is the need of the hour to ensure the social status of education professionals. UNESCO has provided five-point recommendations to governments to address overall inequality in education. Implementation of the commitment to ensure free education for one year at pre-primary and 12 years at primary and secondary levels.The agency recommends strengthening the state's capacity to set and implement standards for all education systems, public and private, and to formulate similar procedures and oversight mechanisms for public and private educational institutions.



Apart from this, there are recommendations to promote innovation in the entire education system for public welfare and ensure transparency, participation and concentration in government education policy formulation with the aim of establishing a universal education system.We also agree with this recommendation of UNESCO for the overall welfare of the state, development, the prosperity and unity of the democratic spirit and to build people with patriotism and humanitarian vision.Bengali should be the medium of education.We believe that those who gave their lives for universal, secular, science-based, humane, creative education of the same method, on this Education Day, the state and government will give due respect to their lives by taking effective initiatives to promote universal, secular, science-based, humane, creative education of the same method, and we believe that through our Sonar Bangla also in goals will be achieved.



The writer is a teacher, Haimchar Government College, Haimchar



Education is my right, everyone wants this right. Education is not a commodity, education is my right. Education awakens humanity, humanity awakens creativity. Education is the basic right of people and therefore the state has to take the financial responsibility of education. The more the country in the world has invested in the education sector, the more developed the country has become and at the same time it has played a unique role in the development of civilization.We also want to be better in education, humane, patriotic, people with good taste. With unpatriotic education and nominally important co-curriculum education, we can never achieve our desired goals of education and development.A universal, secular, science-based, humane, creative education of the same method will move forward in Bangladesh, earned in return for the honor of three lakh martyrs and two lakh mothers and sisters.September 17 is the Great Education Day. The illustrious history of the students' resistance against the education contraction policy of the then Pakistani military junta Ayub government in 1962 is still an inspiration for the education movement today.The student society of this country lit the fire of resistance against the anti-people education policy. On 17 September 1962, a general strike was called to demand the abolition of this education contraction policy. Police attacked the procession of thousands of students from all lifestyles and Babul (student), Golam Mostafa (bus conductor) and Waziullah (domestic servant) were martyred in Dhaka. A laborer named Sundar Ali was martyred when a worker's procession was fired upon in Tongi. Therefore, the students of this country resisted the Ayub government's policy of shrinking education with fresh blood. Sharif Commission's educational policy and all the educational policies made in post-independence countries have the same basic character. The commercial view of education is presented in a new twist.The demand for universal science-based secular non-discriminatory uniform democratic education is ignored. The main stream of education is now the private stream.At present, 95 percent of the country's total educational institutions are private. Communal ideologies have been added to the syllabus destroying the essence of education. Education today is divided into many streams. The crisis of education has multiplied. The allocation to the education sector in the national budget is decreasing every year.This year education sector is only 11.57 percent of the total budget. Allocation to the education sector is the lowest in South Asia. According to the UNESCO report, the students' families bear 71 percent of the total cost of the education sector in Bangladesh.This rate is one of the highest in the world in terms of per household consumption. 55 percent of the country's children are enrolled in various types of private institutions at the pre-primary level. The rate of total private institutions at primary level is 22 percent, numbering 29 thousand.The rate at the secondary level is 94 percent, which is the second highest in the world. There are only 900 government educational institutions against 6000 private educational institutions. Various experiments are constantly going on by making students guinea pigs. Recently the implementation of 'National Curriculum 2020' has started. Science education has been narrowed in the curriculum, pushing education towards technology.The changes brought about in teaching and examination methods are amazing but without a radical change in the education system including the infrastructure, its implementation will only create complications. Necessary training and funds have not been allocated to develop competent teachers in accordance with the new system.At the beginning of the year, poor quality textbooks full of mistakes were handed over to the students. Even after half a year, many students still have not received the books.Each educational material is named upward. There is an increased salary fee associated with it. Students of large parts of the country are facing financial crisis due to this rising education cost. Universities have been turned into government-affiliated institutions. The ongoing terror-occupation of residential halls of public universities is underway to hammer the final nail in the coffin of university autonomy by setting up the Higher Education Commission.Just as the education system of the country is divided into many streams, the entire nation is also divided into many streams today, instead of mutual respect, love, harmony, violence, hatred, violence, murder, communalism have increased manifold. Incidents like suicide, rape, torture and rape have also increased.For the overall development and welfare of the country, instead of the ongoing crisis and shrinking policy of education, the same style, science-based, secular, patriotic and humanistic education policy should be formulated and implemented for all.To emerge as a developed nation, there is no alternative to humanistic education of the same type, science-based, secularand rich in practical knowledge.It is the need of the hour to ensure the social status of education professionals. UNESCO has provided five-point recommendations to governments to address overall inequality in education. Implementation of the commitment to ensure free education for one year at pre-primary and 12 years at primary and secondary levels.The agency recommends strengthening the state's capacity to set and implement standards for all education systems, public and private, and to formulate similar procedures and oversight mechanisms for public and private educational institutions.Apart from this, there are recommendations to promote innovation in the entire education system for public welfare and ensure transparency, participation and concentration in government education policy formulation with the aim of establishing a universal education system.We also agree with this recommendation of UNESCO for the overall welfare of the state, development, the prosperity and unity of the democratic spirit and to build people with patriotism and humanitarian vision.Bengali should be the medium of education.We believe that those who gave their lives for universal, secular, science-based, humane, creative education of the same method, on this Education Day, the state and government will give due respect to their lives by taking effective initiatives to promote universal, secular, science-based, humane, creative education of the same method, and we believe that through our Sonar Bangla also in goals will be achieved.The writer is a teacher, Haimchar Government College, Haimchar