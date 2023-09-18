

How can Bangladesh benefit from Commonwealth Trade Forum



Bangladesh, a member of the Commonwealth, stands at a pivotal juncture in its economic development. With a burgeoning population of over 173 million (ranked 8th in the world for its huge population) and a dynamic workforce, the nation is poised for significant growth. Bangladesh is set to host the Commonwealth Trade and Investment Forum on September 13 and 14, 2023. The Commonwealth Trade Forum holds immense importance for Bangladesh, offering a platform to foster economic growth, diversify trade relations, and enhance socio-economic stability. However, unlocking its full potential requires strategic international partnerships and avenues for trade.



Bangladesh's Economic Potential: Undoubtedly, Bangladesh is facing numerous challenges including the dollar crisis, inflation, and unemployment. Bangladesh's economy and energy sector are facing tremendous adverse impacts due to the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. Overall Inflation is at 9.92% and food inflation at 12.54%- both are unprecedented in recent history. High import costs and low export revenue have caused forex to decline from $46 billion before the war to $29.26 billion now.

Despite the challenges, Bangladesh has made remarkable strides in recent decades. The nation's economy has experienced consistent growth, driven primarily by the ready-made garment (RMG) sector, remittances from the Bangladeshi diaspora, and a burgeoning information technology industry. However, it is imperative for Bangladesh to diversify its economic base, promote innovation, and expand its export market to ensure long-term sustainable growth.

The Commonwealth, with its 54 member states and a combined population of nearly 2.4 billion people, offers a vast consumer market for Bangladeshi goods and services. Expanding trade within the Commonwealth can open up new avenues for export, helping to reduce trade deficits and boost economic growth.



The Commonwealth Trade Forum provides valuable capacity-building programs and technical assistance to member states. For Bangladesh, this means access to expertise in areas such as trade policy formulation, customs procedures, and trade facilitation, which can significantly enhance its ability to engage in international trade.



The forum can attract foreign direct investment (FDI) into Bangladesh by fostering connections between Bangladeshi businesses and potential investors from other Commonwealth countries. This influx of capital can help modernize industries, improve infrastructure, and create employment opportunities



The Commonwealth Trade Forum's commitment to sustainable development aligns with Bangladesh's own objectives, particularly in areas like green technology and climate resilience. Collaborating with like-minded Commonwealth members can support the nation's efforts to address environmental challenges while advancing its economic interests.



Small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) are the backbone of Bangladesh's economy. The forum can facilitate partnerships, knowledge exchange, and financing options for SMEs, fostering innovation and entrepreneurship within the country.



Challenges and Opportunities: While the Commonwealth Trade Forum offers a multitude of opportunities for Bangladesh, it is not without its challenges. Some of the key challenges include intra-Commonwealth trade which has not yet reached its full potential. Bangladesh must address trade disparities with other member states, particularly those with more advanced economies, to ensure equitable benefits.



Improving transportation, logistics, and digital infrastructure is essential for Bangladesh to fully capitalize on the opportunities presented by the forum. Investments in these areas are crucial for reducing trade costs and improving efficiency. Streamlining customs procedures, reducing non-tariff barriers, and improving the ease of doing business are essential to enhance Bangladesh's competitiveness in the Commonwealth market.



Embracing digitalization and e-commerce can help Bangladesh reach a wider audience within the Commonwealth. Investing in technology and building digital literacy is imperative for success in the modern global economy. Bangladesh should continue to work on sustainability initiatives to meet global standards and ensure that its products meet environmental and ethical expectations in Commonwealth markets.



The Commonwealth Trade Forum is a vital instrument for Bangladesh's economic growth and development. As a member of this diverse and dynamic community, Bangladesh has the opportunity to forge new trade partnerships, diversify its export base, and enhance its position on the global stage. The forum not only provides access to a vast consumer market but also offers technical assistance, capacity building, and sustainable development support.



To harness the full potential of the Commonwealth Trade Forum, Bangladesh must address challenges, invest in infrastructure, and embrace digitalization. By doing so, it can pave the way for a more prosperous future, where economic growth is inclusive and sustainable. Bangladesh's journey toward economic prosperity within the Commonwealth is a testament to the transformative power of international collaboration and trade partnerships.



The writer is a Dhaka-based independent researcher and analyst



