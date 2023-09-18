How conscious are we to keep patients safe?







In the Corona pandemic and the recent dengue issue, patient safety was barely kept up. In our country, because of ignorance of patient safety, many patients' health conditions are devastated, even sometimes causing death. Occasionally, we saw in the news that relatives of patients' riots broke out in the hospital because the patient died from a doctor's or hospital management's fault or negligence.



Since 2019, every year, September 17 has been observed as World Patient Safety Day by the World Health Organization (WHO). This year, it abides by the theme "Engaging patients for patient safety" and the slogan is "Elevate the voice of patients!".

The day aims to enhance healthcare safety by co-designing health care policies and safety interventions for patients' needs and preferences through the influence of all stakeholders, including patients, families, policymakers, healthcare leaders, and health workers. Patients are the main source for maintaining their safety because we know that self-help is the best help. But patients can't help themselves without ensuring access to safe infrastructure, technologies,medical devices, and laws and their safe use by patients. Also, the patient's voice is important because the patient's values, needs, and concerns need to be valued at all stages of treatment and care.



The basic fundamental right to food,clothing, shelter, and medical care Without patient safety, the fundamentals of medical care will be fragile. To maintain patient safety and elevate the voice of patients, everyone needs to know the existing medical policies for patient safety, proper first aid education, maintaining pharmacovigilance for doctors and health workers in every aspect of life, the way to bear medical expenses, etc. Public health has improved sustainably in Bangladesh over the past two or three decades. Because of the pluralistic healthcare system and highly decentralized nature of healthcare, it is regulated and controlled by for-profit companies, NGOs, the national government, and international welfare organizations.



According to the World Health Organization (WHO), patient and family engagement can reduce the burden of harm by up to 15% and save many lives and billions of dollars annually.



Patient and family engagement can play a vital role in advancing safety in healthcare. Because they are the primary and most experienced person throughout the entire patient journey. Their point of view is invaluable in improving patient safety. With knowledge of first aid and being calm, a patient and his or her family member can gather information about the steps they need to take, conduct a conversation with a doctor, nurse, or caregiver, and also give mental support.



In the early stages of any disease, most patients are not consulted with a doctor or medical practitioner, and the disease spreads day by day. Most of the time, patients go to the medicine shop and seek medicine from the storekeeper. In Bangladesh, any person can open a medicine shop, and sometimes they sell expired, unlicensed, or self-prescribed medicine. But to open a medicine shop, a diploma in pharmacy and a license are required.



Most of the time, patients don't get proper treatment for lack of information. Both government and non-government hospitals have information desks for patients and their family members, but capability, authenticity, empathy, and humanity are hardly seen there. Besides, people are not interested in taking help from the information desk and are not aware of it.



The Bangladeshi government has a shortage of seats for patients, so patients stay on the floor, under the tree, and take their treatment. Dhaka Medical College Hospital has a patient capacity of 2600 in three buildings, but most of the time the number of patients is more than this, and during crisis times the patients are double or triple the number of seats. The population of Bangladesh is 170 million, but the number of doctors in total is 75 thousand, both government and non-government; for 2,267 people, there is only one doctor. That's why many patients also do not get any medication or proper treatment.



The Bangladesh Medical and Dental Council Act, 2010, gave patients the right to seek justice if they were not satisfied with their treatment. The investigation committee is made up of experts in the disease about which the complaint is made, and the committee submits its report to the executive committee. If the executive committee finds that the doctor has committed any fault, then he or she is punished according to the degree of the fault. But in our country, most people are not aware of the BMDC Act or any legal steps for keeping patients safe. And only in very few cases do patients or their relatives seek legal action and file cases against the doctors or healthcare stakeholders.



For patient safety, there's no alternative to educating about first aid, taking care, consulting with doctors about any primary symptoms of diseases, not taking medicine without a prescription, and having proper knowledge to use health technologies. The goal of World Patient Safety Day will be attained.



The writer is Student, Institute of Education and Research at Jagannath University

