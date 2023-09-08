Video
HAAB demands reduction in Hajj airfare

Published : Friday, 8 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 104
Staff Correspondent

Hajj Agencies Association of Bangladesh (HAAB), an apex body of the country's Hajj and Umrah agencies, has demanded reduction in the plane fare for the pilgrims intending to perform Hajj next year.

Sending a letter to the State Minister for Civil Aviation and Tourism Ministry, the trade body made their demand to cut the plane fare for next year claiming that 'the fare was increased this year illogically'.

The HAAB has also requested to the Civil Aviation Ministry for an independent committee comprising the aviation experts to fix the plane fare, so that it can be kept at a reasonable stage.

In the letter sent to ministry on September 5, HAAB Secretary General Faruk Ahmed Sarder said that the plane fare was set at Tk 1,97,797 increasing by Tk 57,797 per person during last Hajj season than the previous year of 2022. Whereas, the fare was increased in 2022 by only Tk 12,000 than the previous year of 2021 from Tk 1.28 lakh. However, the authority reduced plane fare by Tk 10,191 in the year of 2021.

In this situation, the trade body thinks that the fare was set at a high level illogically despite stability in the Jet Fuel price and fees and charge from the Saudi Arabian authority. Resentment and frustration were created among the country's Muslim devotees, who were intending to perform pilgrimage in last season and a section of pilgrims were compelled to cancel their registration failing arrange the fare, it said.

The letter also read that it's now the demand of time to fix the plane fare at reasonable stage for next Hajj season considering the overall situation and consulting with the stakeholders. The ministry is requested to call a meeting with the stakeholders to fix next year's plane for the pilgrims.



