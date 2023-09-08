UN Secy Gen calls for enhanced global cooperation for clean air







"Global problems require global solutions. We must act together for clean air," said Guterres marking the International Day of Clean Air for Blue Skies on Thursday.



The theme for the fourth annual International Day of Clean Air for blue skies, "Together for Clean Air", highlights the urgent need for stronger partnerships, increased investment, and share responsibility for overcoming air pollution.

"Together, we must accelerate a just and equitable transition away from fossil fuels, particularly coal, towards clean renewable energy, while ensuring that no one is left behind," said Guterres.



Airborne contaminants are one of the most significant environmental health risks. According to the UN World Health Organization (WHO), 99 per cent of the world's population breathes polluted air, with the exposure significantly worse in low and middle-income countries.



The pervasive nature of air pollution requires global collaboration. This year's theme, Together for Clean Air, addresses the urgent need for stronger international partnerships, increased investment, and collective responsibility to cut air pollution.



Air pollution is defined as any chemical, physical, or biological contaminant that modifies the natural characteristics of the atmosphere.



Household cookers and other combustion devices, cars, industrial facilities, and forest fires are the most common sources of air pollution. Air pollution exists both outdoors and indoors, and both severely impact human health.



Pollutants which are particularly dangerous include carbon monoxide, ozone, nitrogen dioxide, and sulphur dioxide.



Air pollution also includes PM2.5, inhalable particulate matter less than 2.5 micrometers in diameter - less than that of human hair.



These particulates are invisible to the human eye and can penetrate deep into the lungs where they can cause inflammation, enter the bloodstream, and damage the heart and brain.



Exposure dramatically increases the risk of strokes, heart and lung disease, cancer, and other ailments, leading to over 6.7 million premature deaths annually, according to WHO.



Air pollution also affects plants, reduces crop yields and impacts food security. It worsens social and gender inequality, and slows economic development, limiting the ability of countries to meet their development goals. �UNB

