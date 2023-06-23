D Unit results published for females





The results were published on the university's admissions website on Thursday noon.

JU Biological Sciences Faculty Dean Prof Nuhu Alam told The Daily Observer that a total of 37,877 candidates enrolled against 155 seats while around 25,000 candidates attended the test.

Students can check their results on http://juniv-admission.org/ju-admission-result.

The admission test result of the Biological Sciences Faculty of Jahangirnagar University (JU) was published with 50 per cent pass rate.The results were published on the university's admissions website on Thursday noon.JU Biological Sciences Faculty Dean Prof Nuhu Alam told The Daily Observer that a total of 37,877 candidates enrolled against 155 seats while around 25,000 candidates attended the test.Students can check their results on http://juniv-admission.org/ju-admission-result.