1 BGB member killed, 6 hurt in Gazipur road crash







The deceased was identified as Shahidur Rahman,38, of Shahjadpur village under Tala upazila of Satkhira district. He was working as a Nayek at 63 BGB, Hotapara, Gazipur.



The dump truck knocked down the BGB members when they were marching towards Rajendrapur firing range at 6:30 am, said Gazipur Metropolitan Police Sadar Police Station Officer-in-Charge Ziaul Islam. �UNB

GAZIPUR, June 22: A Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) member was killed and six others were injured when a dump truck hit them at Rajendrapur on Dhaka-Mymensingh highway in Gazipur on Thursday.The deceased was identified as Shahidur Rahman,38, of Shahjadpur village under Tala upazila of Satkhira district. He was working as a Nayek at 63 BGB, Hotapara, Gazipur.The dump truck knocked down the BGB members when they were marching towards Rajendrapur firing range at 6:30 am, said Gazipur Metropolitan Police Sadar Police Station Officer-in-Charge Ziaul Islam. �UNB