Friday, 23 June, 2023, 3:50 AM
Writ seeks HC directive to issue passports with NID cards within week

Published : Friday, 23 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 72
Staff Correspondent

A writ petition was filed on Wednesday with the High Court seeking its directive to issue passports within seven days through providing the copies of National Identification Cards and Birth Registration Certificates.
The HC bench comprising Justice JBM Hassan and Justice Razik-Al-Jalil held brief hearing on the petition and said that it hold further hearing on the matter after reopening of the High Court after Eid-ul Azha vacation in July.
Bangladesh Republican Party's chairman AKM Abu Hanif Ridoy filed the petition on Wednesday seeking HC order to get passport with the NID and Birth certificate.
The writ petitioner also sought HC rule against the home secretary and the Director  General of the Department of the Passports and Immigration to explain why they should not directed to hold inquiry into corruption and irregularities citizens facing to get passports service.
Hanif told in his petition that his mother did not get passport on time as he refused paying bribes to police demanded to verify application even if all documents were authentic.


