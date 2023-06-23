Writ seeks HC directive to issue passports with NID cards within week





The HC bench comprising Justice JBM Hassan and Justice Razik-Al-Jalil held brief hearing on the petition and said that it hold further hearing on the matter after reopening of the High Court after Eid-ul Azha vacation in July.

Bangladesh Republican Party's chairman AKM Abu Hanif Ridoy filed the petition on Wednesday seeking HC order to get passport with the NID and Birth certificate.

The writ petitioner also sought HC rule against the home secretary and the Director General of the Department of the Passports and Immigration to explain why they should not directed to hold inquiry into corruption and irregularities citizens facing to get passports service.

