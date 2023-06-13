DU VC inaugurates mural of Language Martyr Barkat







Chairperson of the department Prof Tasnim Arefa Siddiqui chaired the event while Pro-VC (Admin) Prof Muhammad Samad and Pro-VC (Academic) Prof ASM Maksud Kamal were present, among others.



Paying respect to the memory of the great son of the soil, Prof Akhtaruzzaman expressed hope that the mural of Abul Barakat will play a role in awakening non-sectarian and humanitarian values, philosophy and consciousness among the new generation.

Abul Barkat was a student of the Political Science Department.





