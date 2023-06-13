AL allowed Jamaat rally for US visa policy: Gayeshwar







Speaking at a discussion meeting at National Press Club he said, "In a democratic country as a political party Jamaat can do politics, it's natural. But the question should be why Jamaat could not do politics for more than one decade."



"By allowing Jamaat to hold rally, the government wants to show that Jamaat has reached an agreement with the government. But the fact is that, they are bound to allow Jamaat to hold rally," he added.

"Awami League leaders are check their blood pressure and sugar level in the morning and afternoon as they could understand the pressure of the visa policy," said, Gayeshwar.



He said, "If Awami League government wants safe exit, they have to accept ten point demands and give back voting rights of the people."



"There's only one way open for this government to exit safely. That is to restore the voting rights of the people and accept the 10 points," he said.



Mentioning that, "Now it's time to say goodbye to you (govt)," Gayeshwar said, "Why shall we sit for dialogue with your? The dialogue can be hold only after resignation of the government and ensure safe environment for a free and fair election."



"Our demand must be accepted first. Then we can hold talks on the caretaker or polls-time government.



We can overcome the current transition through mutual cooperation for a fair election," he said.



Gayeshwar said PM Sheikh Hasina should accept BNP's 10-point demand, including the installation of the caretaker government, for a free, fair and credible election demonstrating her prudence.



Swahidhana Oikya Parishad arranged the discussion meeting at the Jatiya Press Club, marking the 42nd death anniversary of the late President and BNP founder Ziaur Rahman.



