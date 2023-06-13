60 gold bars seized at HSIA







The market value of the seized gold is around Tk 5.4 crore.



Customs Intelligence and Investigation Directorate (CIID) Protocol Officer Md Shafiqul Islam confirmed the matter, saying that they detained a cleaner of the HSIA in this connection for interrogation, but the identity of the cleaner is yet to be confirmed, he said.

The custom official said the aircraft of US Bangla (BS-334) landed at the HSIA around 9:30am from Dubai.



On a tip-off, CIID officials took position at different points in the airport areas, Shafiqul said, adding that later, the gold bars were recovered from a dustbin at the boarding bridge area of Gate bay-19 of the airport.



A process is underway to take legal action in this regard, the custom official said. �BSS



Customs officials on Monday seized 60 gold bars weighing 6.96 kilogrammes from a dustbin at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport (HSIA).The market value of the seized gold is around Tk 5.4 crore.Customs Intelligence and Investigation Directorate (CIID) Protocol Officer Md Shafiqul Islam confirmed the matter, saying that they detained a cleaner of the HSIA in this connection for interrogation, but the identity of the cleaner is yet to be confirmed, he said.The custom official said the aircraft of US Bangla (BS-334) landed at the HSIA around 9:30am from Dubai.On a tip-off, CIID officials took position at different points in the airport areas, Shafiqul said, adding that later, the gold bars were recovered from a dustbin at the boarding bridge area of Gate bay-19 of the airport.A process is underway to take legal action in this regard, the custom official said. �BSS