9 more C-19 cases reported

Bangladesh reported nine more Covid-19 cases in the 24 hours till Friday morning.



With the new number, the country's total caseload rose to 2,037,664, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).



However, the official death toll from the disease remained unchanged at 29,444 as no new fatalities were reported.



The daily case test positivity rate climbed to 0.67 per cent from Thursday's 0.36 as the 1,346 samples were tested. The recovery rate increased to 97.98% while the death rate remained unchanged at 1.44 per cent. UNB

