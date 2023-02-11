

Ramjan defies poverty with GPA-5 at HSC, but his univ education uncertain



The HSC results published on Wednesday gave Ramjan and his mother a rare occasion to celebrate.



He passed with the highest grade of GPA-5. A Humanities group student he appeared in the examination from Ranisainkal Degree College in Thakugaon under Dinajpur Education Board.



"I am overjoyed with my results," he said happily. "It is because of my struggling but determined mother I could achieve this success."



Ramjan was only three when his father died. The tragedy forced his mother to work as a househelp for survival with Ramjan and three other children. At one stage he also joined his mother to help her in the work. Later he started driving a rickshaw van to help the poverty-stricken family to survive.



"There had been days when I had to skip classes to be able to drive the van for an earning," said Ramjan. "Today I'm so happy that I've forgotten all my hardships."



His mother Monowara Begum is happy too.



"I've always believed that my son will do well in the HSC," she said. "He obtained 4.11 in the SSC too."



Monowara now dreams to send her son to university and do well there. Her son nods.



"I will assuage the hardships of my family and serve the country after obtaining a good job in future," he said

Ranisankail Degree College Teacher Ahsan Habib expressing satisfaction said that meritorious Ramjan could attend the class one or two days a month.



"We also stayed by him earlier and it will continue in future," the teacher assured.



Ranisankail Upazila Nirbahi Officer Sohel Sultan Julkarnaine Kabir Steve said the upazila administration will give a hand to continue his studies. Such an assurance is what Ramjan now badly needs to be able to get into university and continue his studies. Despite his good grades the boy is still uncertain about his higher education. �UNB



