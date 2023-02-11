Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 11 February, 2023, 6:01 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

Read first, then judge the textbooks: Dipu

Published : Saturday, 11 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 107

CHANDPUR, Feb 10: Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni on Friday urged all to read the recently distributed textbooks and to judge those only after that.

"Religion is a sacred thing. Is it fair to spread falsehood about this? First read the textbooks yourself, then judge," she said.

The minister said this while addressing a courtyard meeting on Ishanbala Qasem Ulmul Madrasa premises under Nilkamal union of Haimchar upazila in Chandpur on Friday noon.

While talking about the criticisms of different textbooks, the education minister said, "Some are saying this should not be there or that should have been excluded. We have already said that the students of class six and seven would get two new textbooks next year. There are no anti-Islamic things in these books. We give priority to people's sentiment and respect that."

"Is it fair to spread falsehood regarding Islam? Never allow these things. Please keep one thing in mind, those who are the activists of Sheikh Hasina, will never do anything anti-Islam," she added.

Dr Dipu Moni at the meeting heard all the complaints of inhabitants of ward-1 to 6 of Nilkamal union and tried to give solution to those.

Chandpur city mayor Md Zillur Rahman Jewel, Chandpur Awami League organizing secretary Adv Mozibur Rahman Bhuiyan, Haimchar upazila parishad chairman Nur Hossain Patwari, Haimchar upazila Awami League president Humayun Kabir Prodhania and Haimchar upazila parishad vice chairman Jahangir Hossain Bepari attended the meeting, among others.     BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Bangla New Year celebration preps in full swing in New York
BD reports 3 more dengue cases
BRAC Hope Festival begins with theme ‘A Tribute to Bangladesh’
Two dead in road accident in 2021, were murdered: PBI
Ramjan defies poverty with GPA-5 at HSC, but his univ education uncertain
9 more C-19 cases reported
Read first, then judge the textbooks: Dipu
Unlicenced pharmacies to be shut: DG


Latest News
Eight BNP men injured in BCL attack in Barguna
Moldova names new pro-EU PM after govt collapses
ChatGPT takes on the tough US medical licensing exam
Gold bars worth Tk 92.5 lakh seized along Jhenidah border
Children rescued as Turkey-Syria quake death toll tops 23,700
Election under caretaker govt: BNP's union-level march begins
Housewife 'commits suicide' in Rajshahi
Man found dead in Joypurhat
Toronto mayor resigns after affair with ex-staffer
Man fined for digging pond, selling soil in Jhenidah
Most Read News
Momen seeks all countries engagement for sustainable Rohingya repatriation
Man hanged for killing Dr Nazneen, maid 17 years ago
Trader killed in Natore road accident
BUET admission tests to begin May 20
At least 12 dead after gas explosion hits Russian housing block
Read first, then judge the textbooks: Dipu Moni
World Bank to provide $1.78bn in aid to quake-hit Turkey
US sees huge potential to grow its ties with Bangladesh: Chollet
Man 'hacked to death' by younger brother in Sunamganj
Polytechnic student Jesmine 'murdered' by classmate: RAB
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft