Read first, then judge the textbooks: Dipu

CHANDPUR, Feb 10: Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni on Friday urged all to read the recently distributed textbooks and to judge those only after that.



"Religion is a sacred thing. Is it fair to spread falsehood about this? First read the textbooks yourself, then judge," she said.



The minister said this while addressing a courtyard meeting on Ishanbala Qasem Ulmul Madrasa premises under Nilkamal union of Haimchar upazila in Chandpur on Friday noon.



While talking about the criticisms of different textbooks, the education minister said, "Some are saying this should not be there or that should have been excluded. We have already said that the students of class six and seven would get two new textbooks next year. There are no anti-Islamic things in these books. We give priority to people's sentiment and respect that."



"Is it fair to spread falsehood regarding Islam? Never allow these things. Please keep one thing in mind, those who are the activists of Sheikh Hasina, will never do anything anti-Islam," she added.



Dr Dipu Moni at the meeting heard all the complaints of inhabitants of ward-1 to 6 of Nilkamal union and tried to give solution to those.



Chandpur city mayor Md Zillur Rahman Jewel, Chandpur Awami League organizing secretary Adv Mozibur Rahman Bhuiyan, Haimchar upazila parishad chairman Nur Hossain Patwari, Haimchar upazila Awami League president Humayun Kabir Prodhania and Haimchar upazila parishad vice chairman Jahangir Hossain Bepari attended the meeting, among others. BSS

