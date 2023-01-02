CJ pays rich tribute to lawyer Khandaker Mahbub Hossain

Chief Justice Hasan Foez Siddique on Sunday expressed deep condolence at the death of eminent lawyer Advocate Khandaker Mahbub Hossain and said Advocate Khandaker Mahbub Hossain was the shining star of the Supreme Court and the legal system.

The Chief Justice also announced a half-day closure of Supreme Court proceedings on Monday after honouring and respecting the death of eminent criminal law expert, former president of the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) and former vice-chairman of the Bangladesh Bar Council Advocate Khandaker Mahbub Hossain.

"A bright star has fallen from the Supreme Court following the death of Khandaker Mahbub Hossain. It is very difficult for us," the Chief Justice came up with the comments while talking before the janaza of Khandakar Mahbub at the Supreme Court premises.

'The eminent lawyer has always shown respect to the judges and the court and did not create pressure on the court. Despite the order against him, he walked out of the court smiling, which is very much inspiring for us,' the Chief Justice mentioned.

The Chief Justice said recently we have given the verdict that life imprisonment means 30 years imprisonment. Khandakar Mahbub Hossain has fully cooperated with the court in this case. It would not have been easy to pass this judgment if he had not cooperated.

Meanwhile, the namaz e janaza of Advocate Khandakar Mahbub Hossain was completed at the Supreme Court premises with the participation of thousands of lawyers and judges. Colleagues bid a tearful farewell at his beloved workplace of almost 60 years.

Chief Justice Hasan Foez Siddique, Appellate Division Judges, High Court Division Judges, Attorney General AM Amin Uddin and thousands of lawyers attended the farewell.

Advocate Abdun Noor Dulal, Secretary of the Supreme Court Lawyers Association, read the biography of Khandaker Mahbub Hossain before the funeral.

Senior lawyer and BNP Vice-Chairman Khandaker Mahbub Hossain died at Evercare Hospital Saturday night. He was 84.

Advocate Khandakar Mahbub Hossain was admitted to Evercare Hospital last Monday due to sudden water in his lungs. Later, as the condition worsened, ventilation support was provided at night.

Advocate Khandaker Mahbub Hossain was born on March 20 in 1938. His ancestral home is in Bamana upazila of Barguna district. He was admitted as an advocate on January 31 in 1967.

Khandakar Mahbub Hossain joined BNP in 2008. From 2009 to 2016, he was an adviser to the BNP Chairperson. In 2016, he got the post of vice chairman in the central executive committee of BNP.

















