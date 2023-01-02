Raushan, Quader share stage after long time



Chief Patron of Jatiya Party Raushan Ershad and the party Chairman GM Quader share a stage on the occasion of the celebration of the party's founding day at its central office at Kakrail on Sunday. photo : Observer

They sat together in the stage of party's founding anniversary discussion held at its city office in Kakrail and urged the party men for its unity to strengthen party for contesting upcoming national elections likely to be held on first week of January in 2024.

Though GM Quader was on the stage, he hasn't given any speech due to the court order, which barred him to act as the party chairman before the court's final judgment to be given within this month.

While speaking the programme as chief guest, chief patron of JP Raushan Ershad said, "There might be some sulks in the life. We have to work together leaving the huffs. We have to protect the interest of the party instead of looking at personal interests."

"We must have to show honour to the elderly and senior leaders of the party. Political culture must be followed properly. They must be shown respect. All of the party's leaders and activists must have to be united. If we are united, the party will be strengthened. We all are the proud members of a family, Jatiya Party," she added.

She said, "The next election would be held following the provisions of the Constitution and Jatiya Party will join the election. We must start taking preparations to achieve our targeted victory. We have to accelerate the organizational activities and strengthen the party's root levels. Leaving nepotism, we have to select qualified leadership at all levels of the party committees."

JP Secretary General Mujibul Haque Chunnu presided over the meeting while its Senior Co-Chairman Anisul Islam Mahmud, Co-Chairmen ANM Ruhul Amin Hawlader, Kazi Firoz Rashid, Salma Islam and Abu Hossain Babla and Additional Secretary General Fakhrul Imam, Sahidur Rahman Tepa and Rezaul Islam Bhuiyan also spoke in the event.

Earlier, a procession was brought out from the party office and it ended at the same place after marching different roads.













