Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 2 January, 2023, 11:10 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

JP Founding Anniv Programme

Raushan, Quader share stage after long time

Published : Monday, 2 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 63
Staff Correspondent

Chief Patron of Jatiya Party Raushan Ershad and the party Chairman GM Quader share a stage on the occasion of the celebration of the party's founding day at its central office at Kakrail on Sunday. photo : Observer

Chief Patron of Jatiya Party Raushan Ershad and the party Chairman GM Quader share a stage on the occasion of the celebration of the party's founding day at its central office at Kakrail on Sunday. photo : Observer

After the death of former military ruler HM Ershad, also founder of Jatiya Party (HP), his wife Raushan Ershad and brother Ghulam Muhammad Quader (GM Quader) have been seen on a stage together leaving the inner conflict regarding the post-position and decision making authority in the party.
They sat together in the stage of party's founding anniversary discussion held at its city office in Kakrail and urged the party men for its unity to strengthen party for contesting upcoming national elections likely to be held on first week of January in 2024.
Though GM Quader was on the stage, he hasn't given any speech due to the court order, which barred him to act as the party chairman before the court's final judgment to be given within this month.
While speaking the programme as chief guest, chief patron of JP Raushan Ershad said, "There might be some sulks in the life. We have to work together leaving the huffs. We have to protect the interest of the party instead of looking at personal interests."
"We must have to show honour to the elderly and senior leaders of the party. Political culture must be followed properly. They must be shown respect. All of the party's leaders and activists must have to be united. If we are united, the party will be strengthened. We all are the proud members of a family, Jatiya Party," she added.
She said, "The next election would be held following the provisions of the Constitution and Jatiya Party will join the election. We must start taking preparations to achieve our targeted victory. We have to accelerate the organizational activities and strengthen the party's root levels. Leaving nepotism, we have to select qualified leadership at all levels of the party committees."
JP Secretary General Mujibul Haque Chunnu presided over the meeting while its Senior Co-Chairman Anisul Islam Mahmud, Co-Chairmen ANM Ruhul Amin Hawlader, Kazi Firoz Rashid, Salma Islam and Abu Hossain Babla and Additional Secretary General Fakhrul Imam, Sahidur Rahman Tepa and Rezaul Islam Bhuiyan also spoke in the event.
Earlier, a procession was brought out from the party office and it ended at the same place after marching different roads.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
3 Jamaat leaders remanded
Raushan, Quader share stage after long time
CJ pays rich tribute to lawyer Khandaker Mahbub Hossain
Govt employee stabbed to death in city
BSF guns down youth along Burimari border
New text books bring joy to children. The photo was taken at a Text Book
Cop, 4 others killed in road accidents
41 more dengue patients hospitalised in 24 hours


Latest News
Narail boat capsize: Death toll climbs to 5
Workplace accidents: 1034 workers died in 2022
Now Ashuganj BNP declares Abdus Sattar persona non grata
Sheikh Kamal 2nd Bangladesh Youth Games kicks off
Govt will fail to suppress opposition movement: Nazrul Islam Khan
Bogura by-election: Hero Alam collects nomination
Gonoforum to take part in collective movement: Montu
Rail communications of Khulna with other parts of the country restored
Danish screenwriter Lise Nørgaard dies at age 105
S Korea takes record Bangladeshi manpower in 2022: Embassy
Most Read News
Indian BSF kills Bangladeshi national yet again
'Ukraine will not forgive' Russia after latest strikes: Zelensky
BCL activist stabbed dead in Dhaka infighting
Pay production cost to get smooth gas, electricity supply: PM
COVID: Bangladesh reports first cases of new variant BF.7
3 including JSTU student killed being crushed by truck in Jashore
Khandker Mahbub Hossain's janaza held
General Assembly approves UN regular budget for 2023
BB heist: Probe report submission deferred to Feb 14
Doused sky lanterns halted metro rail operations for 2hrs
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft