Govt employee stabbed to death in city

An employee of the Department of Social Services was stabbed to death due to internal feud between two groups of local Chhatra League (BCL) in Dhaka's Agargaon area on Sunday.

The deceased was identified as Firoz Ahmed, 25, an employee of account section of Department of Social Services.

The incident happened around 3:30am on Sunday near National Museum of Science and Technology while Firoz was returning home in Agargaon.

It was learnt that Firoz was an activist of Ward-28 unit BCL and joined the government service in 2020.

Another BCL activist Sakib Hossain, also friend of the deceased, was injured in the attack. Sakib was receiving treatment at Dhaka Medical College Hospital.

Sakib said, "We are followers of Ward-28 unit BCL President Murad Hossain. A group of BCL men led by Sher-e-Bangla Nagar thana President Nazmul Hasan Talha attacked Murad's house at night. But he fled the scene."

"When we helped Murad reach his home and were returning, then a group of around 15/20 BCL men led by Talha attacked us, leaving both I and Firoz critically injured," he said.

They were rushed to DMCH where doctors declared Firoz dead around 5:00am.

Firoz's brother Nur Alam said his brother went out of the house to play badminton. He claimed that his brother was not a BCL activist but used to spend time with his BCL friends.

Sher-e-Bangla Nagar Police Station OC Utpal Barua said they came to know about the murder. "We are investigating the incident," he said.

