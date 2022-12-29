

Opening of a landmark project

This is a big moment in the country's transport sector. The benefits of an elevated metro rail in an overpopulated and rapidly urbanising country as ours�forever jostling for space are many. It will not only significantly reduce travel time in daily commuting , but will also carry a large number of passengers easing the pressure on other public transport services.

At present it takes two to two and a half hours to travel from Uttara to Motijheel. But the metro rail will take only 36 minutes and will be able to carry half a million passengers every day. According to transport experts, the launch of metro rail will reduce traffic congestion in Dhaka and increase Gross Domestic Product (GDP) by 1 per cent.

We believe, the metro rail, an electric rail will take the country one step forward in achieving the government�s goal of world class communication system.

Although it has opened the �north-facing� door of development, now open for passenger movement, it will significantly axe down the traffic congestions in both parts of the city, bursting at the seams.

The total length of metro rail from Uttara to Motijheel is 20.1 kilometres. According to the design of the metro rail and line, it will be able to run at a maximum speed of 110 kmph.

We congratulate Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on this auspicious moment for her vision and determination. There is no doubt that without her sincere commitment this project would not have seen the light of day. We also note the invaluable contribution of foreign experts who turned the dream into a reality. We profoundly thank workers who toiled day in and day out, even during the pandemic, to breathe life into the steel and concrete, and the contractors who supplied quality materials for the project. Most of all, we congratulate the people of the country, whose dreams and funds have truly made it possible.

What is most important right now is to ensure proper management, maintenance and take care of the mass rapid transit system. Quite often, our indifference and irresponsibility in maintaining state-run projects hogged the headlines on different occasions. Simultaneously, it is crucial to recruit staffs equipped with appropriate expertise.

Last but not the least, any government move to bring the capital under modern communication system will be of little use, if the city is not freed from unplanned urbanization going rampant within it.

