

Christmas greetings to all our readers



We have always believed that the message of Prophet Jesus (Prophet Isa to Muslims) supersedes all religious differences in opinions by adding hope, joy and unity. There are those who recognize Christmas Day as the birthday of a messiah of God, a wise teacher who gave us an ideology to live by. Despite all religious differences, customs and rituals-the spirit of Christmas is very much in the likes of our Eid festivals- the festival includes everyone falling under an independent and sovereign Bangladesh.



Our society's marked religious diversity might make the holiday season a little more complicated than it used to be. That said - it isn't so hard to be true to our own beliefs - be they those of the majority or of a minority while being respectful of others.



Much has been penned on Christmas, but the one written by Charles Dickens "A Christmas Carol" is perhaps the most widely read. More than twenty wide centuries have come and gone, and today it still stands as the epic message of morality for the human race. It was a compelling tale of greed, love, humanity and charity.



The sheer strength of this festival once united bitter enemies into temporary friends in the very midst of the First World War. Nevertheless, given the impact of its spirit, it is strong enough to unite a nation of people with diverse religious beliefs.



As an ethical and peace loving media house, we believe in peaceful co-existence with all religious minority groups in Bangladesh, including our Christian minority community.



However, against the backdrop of the tensed global reality, many unanticipated shocks can happen. It is not only a moral obligation to protect the festivals of our minority groups, but also an essential one. Coupled with law enforcement agencies, citizens of all walks of life should be watchful enough to protect the Christmas tradition in Bangladesh from being tarnished.



Not to forget, Jesus is the same prophet to countless millions of Muslims across the globe with a different entity as Prophet Isa. Thus, his prophetic legacy is of supreme importance for the Muslim majority countries including Bangladesh. Last of all, Jesus Christ's religious interpretations can differ among the followers of divine revelations, but his teachings on humanity, kindness, tolerance and joy remains same for all mankind, Merry Christmas to all our readers.



