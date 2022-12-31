

Let us maintain diplomatic protocol



We believe what he said not only reflects Bangladesh government's stance in this regard, also carried a clear message to the international community that the country itself is capable enough to solve its own problem.



While briefing the journalists at office, he has been reported to have remarked that as a sovereign, independent and matured country, Bangladesh doesn't need any prescription on democracy and human rights.



Most importantly, his statement to have come just on the heel of the demand of diplomats from Japan, Canada, United States and UN nations for a free, fair, transparent and participatory general election carries due national and international significance.



Needs be mentioned, these diplomats have recently voiced concern about voting and human rights of Bangladesh.



Such foreign interference is not new in our country. In the past, we have marked on several occasions such diplomatic efforts to mount pressure on our government with the national election approaching nearer.



In full agreement with the Foreign Minister, we also believe that countries irrespective of their geographical stand, financial and military capacity are equal and their internal affairs should be handled throughconsultation of their own people among themselves. In fact, the days of meddling of foreign countries in the internal affairs of other country are gone by. Every country has some personal internal issues where it is not desirable for other countries to poke nose as it is a clear breach of diplomatic etiquette.



We have seen more than once in the past how such uncalled for diplomatic intervention only erodes political fabric to divide a national unity. Even, during the war of liberation, many countries opposed the issue of our freedom fight, while some were in our favour. But it was the Bangladesh who had to fix the bad or good of its own with life, blood and honour.



While we urge all our international partners to abide by the principle of non-interference in international law and other basic governing relations for the sake of its own interests and image and stop meddling with our internal affairs, we also expect Bangladesh to continue its status quo tuned with globalized environment. In fact, under an interconnected globalized world order, despite geographical distance, there is little chance for any country to remain isolated, especially on the issues related to many identical and common interests.



