Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 29 December, 2022, 7:40 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Op-Ed

Mosquitoes increase public sufferings

Published : Thursday, 29 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 33

Dear Sir
The number of mosquitoes has increased all over the country. Mosquito bites have made life miserable. Ditches, open manholes, ponds, half-built buildings, filled with rubbish. Mosquitoes continue to breed in these places. Citizens have to endure mosquito infestation everywhere including houses, offices, courts, restaurants and public transport.

Mosquitoes spend the first 10 days of their life in water. It looks like the body of a wingless grasshopper with thick head and hairy body, dies easily. Therefore, identifying and eradicating mosquito breeding grounds while in the water is an important and effective part of mosquito control. Mosquito larvae should be destroyed by checking the stagnant water and care should be taken to prevent stagnant water or mosquito breeding in these places. Every year millions of people are infected with various diseases due to mosquitoes. The mortality rate of these diseases is not less. Global warming may increase insect reproduction. The types of chikungunya and dengue infections can vary with climate change and time cycle.

There is a need to raise awareness among the people about how to identify mosquito habitats, how to identify breeding grounds, how to identify mosquito larvae, how to stay away from mosquitoes and what diseases can be transmitted by mosquitoes.


Ashikujaman Syed
Research Assistant, Bioinformatics Research Lab, CRID


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Mosquitoes increase public sufferings
What Ukraine can learn from the Khmer Rouge trial
Changes can ensure quality education in country
Importance of car safety belts
 Metrorail and smart Bangladesh
Expectations from new Japanese Ambassador
Barriers to women entrepreneurship
Are economists to blame for economic crises?


Latest News
Kim sets out new goals for North's military
Housewife ‘commits’ suicide in Noakhali
The Year of the Slap: Pop culture moments in 2022
Woman killed in Barguna road accident
Sheikh Kamal 2nd Bangladesh Youth Games begins on January 2
Grameenphone scores highest taxpayer award in telecom sector for 7th time
ACC files graft case against MGH Group CEO
'We got divorced two years ago,' says Momo
Youth found dead in Narayanganj
Metro rail is one of major achievements of country: Kamal
Most Read News
Metro rail: PM reaches Agargaon from Uttara in just 17 minutes
Kim sets out new goals for North's military
PM opens metro rail, Bangladesh enters a new era
PM Hasina to be the 1st passenger of Metro Rail, Mariam Afiza operator
Metro Rail hailed as a 'shining example' of Bangladesh-Japan friendship
Senior lawyer Khandaker Mahbub put on life support
Pubali Bank inaugurates new branch in Patuakhali
Evaly chief's bail rejected, warrant issued
Elections to 5 municipalities, 66 unions on Thursday
'Metro rail is pride of Bangladesh'
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft