

Rising death of migrant workers alarming



The UN top-brass has recommended for search and rescue efforts, medical care, expanded and diversified rights based pathways for migration and greater international investment in countries of origin.



The UN chief�s concern not only reflects his profound respect for humanity, but also echoes our long held expectations for a safer and more congenial international working environment. We wholeheartedly welcome his stance, as it is stands strong on the spirit of humanity while securing the rights and dignity of all.



Tough global migrant workers directly gives a boost to remittances of their respective countries, their roundabout role of keeping the global economy moving cannot also be denied. Through exchange and spreading skills and knowledge, migrant workers across the world, no doubt universalize their diverse traditional capacity.



Although all reasons behind the alarming rise of migrant workers� death worldwide have not been categorically mentioned in the latest report - but from the wider range of unnatural deaths of Bangladeshi expatriate workers in different times - it cannot be ruled out the rising trend of torture, violence, sexual abuse, unhygienic work environment, and wage discrepancy are also responsible for their untimed deaths abroad.



When it comes to unregulated migration along increasingly perilous routes and the cruel realm of traffickers for the growing plight of migrant workers, there is no scope to oppose the UN chief�s point in the context of our experience in this regard. The news of mass graves of Bangladeshi expatriate workers discovered in the deep forests of Thailand and many to have embraced death in the deserts being hunger stricken are not distant memories. We often come across media reports how their dreams while crossing the violent sea results in capsizing boats.



We believe, such huge numbers of deaths of migrant workers are preventable if governments, workers and employers take action to reduce exposure to the risk factors in the work place to make it healthier, safer, secured and well guarded through legal codes of conduct. This can be done if the standards and guidelines set by the WHO and the ILO to promote effective occupational safety and health systems are implemented sincerely.



Finally, our government authorities at home and abroad must prioritise the lives of those who contribute to the national economy through their hard and honestly earned money.

The recent news on death of over 51,000 migrant workers and thousands going missing in the last 8 years worldwide is not only shocking, but also speak volumes of safety , insecurity and poor work conditions to have overwhelmed host countries. A recent report published in this daily citing concern of the UN chief in this regard while marking the International Migrants Day - only emphasizes the need for immediate action of recruiting countries, particularly focusing on humanitarian issues of migrant workers.The UN top-brass has recommended for search and rescue efforts, medical care, expanded and diversified rights based pathways for migration and greater international investment in countries of origin.The UN chief�s concern not only reflects his profound respect for humanity, but also echoes our long held expectations for a safer and more congenial international working environment. We wholeheartedly welcome his stance, as it is stands strong on the spirit of humanity while securing the rights and dignity of all.Tough global migrant workers directly gives a boost to remittances of their respective countries, their roundabout role of keeping the global economy moving cannot also be denied. Through exchange and spreading skills and knowledge, migrant workers across the world, no doubt universalize their diverse traditional capacity.Although all reasons behind the alarming rise of migrant workers� death worldwide have not been categorically mentioned in the latest report - but from the wider range of unnatural deaths of Bangladeshi expatriate workers in different times - it cannot be ruled out the rising trend of torture, violence, sexual abuse, unhygienic work environment, and wage discrepancy are also responsible for their untimed deaths abroad.When it comes to unregulated migration along increasingly perilous routes and the cruel realm of traffickers for the growing plight of migrant workers, there is no scope to oppose the UN chief�s point in the context of our experience in this regard. The news of mass graves of Bangladeshi expatriate workers discovered in the deep forests of Thailand and many to have embraced death in the deserts being hunger stricken are not distant memories. We often come across media reports how their dreams while crossing the violent sea results in capsizing boats.We believe, such huge numbers of deaths of migrant workers are preventable if governments, workers and employers take action to reduce exposure to the risk factors in the work place to make it healthier, safer, secured and well guarded through legal codes of conduct. This can be done if the standards and guidelines set by the WHO and the ILO to promote effective occupational safety and health systems are implemented sincerely.Finally, our government authorities at home and abroad must prioritise the lives of those who contribute to the national economy through their hard and honestly earned money.