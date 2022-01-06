Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 6 January, 2022, 6:47 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

53 tested positive for Covid 19 in Ctg  

Published : Thursday, 6 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 95

CHATTOGRAM, Jan 5: Corona infection has raised in Chattogram city and district in recent days.   
A total of 53 more people tested positive for Covid-19 in the district in the last 24-hours. The infection rate is 3.35 percent. Earlier, thirty five more people have tested positive for Covid-19 yesterday and 26 infected with Coronavirus on Monday.   Health officials said the number of COVID-19 cases again speedily raised to 102,779 as 53 more persons were reported Covid-19 positive after testing 1,175 samples on Tuesday in the district.  The total number of recovered patients from the deadly virus rose to 94,967 with the recovery of 32 more people in the past 24 hours.  Dr Ilias Chowdhury, civil surgeon of Chattogram district, said the percentage of recovery rate is 92.47.     -BSS



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
53 tested positive for Covid 19 in Ctg  
Coast Guard family Welfare Association CGFWA organises a warm clothes
Security concern hits Cox’s Bazar tourism hard
Mother of slain journo Meherun Runi dies
Ringleader, 2 other money counterfeiters held in city  
ACC starts probe into Shilpakala DG's alleged grabbing of Tk 26cr
Former Media Adviser to the Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina
Soaring prices of key items in Dhaka turn up heat in the kitchen


Latest News
13 killed in Philadelphia house fire
Man stabbed dead in Bogura UP polls violence
Motorcyclist killed in Lakshmipur road accident
Garments owners not worried for transition from LDCs: BGMEA
Seven killed in election violence in 6 districts
Ex-CJ Khairul Huque to be tried for 'killing' democracy: Fakhrul
Kazakhstan president vows 'tough' response to unrest
BNP gets invitation, won't join dialogue
Youth killed in road crash while making TikTok video
Dialogue: BNP invited to Bangabhaban on Jan 12
Most Read News
Pori Moni indicted, trial begins in drug case
Soaring Omicron could lead to more dangerous variants, WHO warns
Bangladesh create history beating NZ in their own backyard
23 new civil surgeons appointed to combat coronavirus
Train hits truck in Dinajpur's Parbatipur, communication halted
KUET BCL GS, 3 others expelled for life
Four die at RMCH Covid unit
BlackBerry's demise is a warning
10 missing in Narayanganj trawler capsize
Navy captain becomes 1st woman to command US nuclear carrier
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft