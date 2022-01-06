53 tested positive for Covid 19 in Ctg  

CHATTOGRAM, Jan 5: Corona infection has raised in Chattogram city and district in recent days.

A total of 53 more people tested positive for Covid-19 in the district in the last 24-hours. The infection rate is 3.35 percent. Earlier, thirty five more people have tested positive for Covid-19 yesterday and 26 infected with Coronavirus on Monday. Health officials said the number of COVID-19 cases again speedily raised to 102,779 as 53 more persons were reported Covid-19 positive after testing 1,175 samples on Tuesday in the district. The total number of recovered patients from the deadly virus rose to 94,967 with the recovery of 32 more people in the past 24 hours. Dr Ilias Chowdhury, civil surgeon of Chattogram district, said the percentage of recovery rate is 92.47. -BSS